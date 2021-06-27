The Extremaduran Álvaro Martín, European champion of the 20 km march, won his fifth national title in the 10 km distance this Sunday, after a solo ride that he started with the starting shot and finished with a time of 39: 35.57. The Murcian Miguel Ángel López, world champion of 20 km in 2015 and the most successful in the Spanish Championships (six titles), crossed the finish line next, with a time of 39: 55.86.

The Llano de Brujas walker, who turns 33 this week, did a good job, but he didn’t get enough to fight for the gold with Martín. The bronze went to Diego García Carrera, runner-up in Europe, from Madrid, with 40: 37.78, followed by Marc Tur (40: 42.14), champion of the 50 km European Cup.

The 10 km march of the Spanish Championships put the national Olympic team, with the exception of Alberto Amezcua, on the track of the Juan de la Cierva sports center in Getafe, to undergo a competition test with a view to the Tokyo Games. The continental champion -and defending champion-, Álvaro Martín, was the favorite, in search of his fifth consecutive gold in the Nacional in the open air. Miguel Ángel López, who arrived in Getafe with the best Spanish brand of the year (38: 40.82), had to settle for silver.

Sergio López returns from Getafe strengthened after winning the gold in the 100 meters and Katir saw how Mayo snatched the title from him



Álvaro Martín, disciple of the ciezano José Antonio Carrillo, made a separate race from the first kilometer, which he covered in 3: 52.26. Nobody responded to his challenge and he always kept at least one straight ahead of his training partner Miguel Ángel López, a six-time champion.

Five metals



In this way, the delegation of the Athletics Federation of the Region of Murcia (FAMU) closed with five medals their participation in the absolute Spanish Championship that has been held in Getafe. To the silver achieved yesterday by López we must add the gold of Sergio López Barranco and the bronze of Álvaro de las Heras in the 100 meter sprint and the silver of Mohamed Katir in the 5,000 meters and Úrsula Ruiz in the shot put. These four metals fell on Saturday, where however the Muleño Katir gave the sand. He was the great favorite for gold and was surprised by the Aragonese Carlos Mayo in a very tactical final.

Already yesterday, in the same test in which Miguel Ángel López was on the podium of the 10 km march, Iván López got fifth place and Manuel Bermúdez, from UCAM Athleo Cieza, finished eighth. For his part, the UCAM Cartagena athlete André Müller closed the participation, who continues to improve himself week by week. José García Ros’s pupil was seventh yesterday in the final weight (7.26kg.), With a best attempt of 17.15, which meant renewing his own sub-23 regional record, improving the 17.12 achieved by the last week in Nerja. Sergio Jornet finished sixth in the decathlon and Antonio Barrancos was eighth.

Finally, Carmen María Méndez, an athlete from Fuente Álamo who plays for Jaén Paraíso Interior, signed a creditable fifth place in the final of the album (47.87). And Ana Faucón was sixth in the heptathlon. Irene Vázquez finished eighth in the 10 km march (49: 51.73).