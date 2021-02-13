The Murcian march is in luck. Miguel Ángel López will start tomorrow in the Spanish Road Championship that takes place in the Sevillian Parque del Alamillo. The athlete from Llano de Brujas returns to the track a year later. The last time he dressed in shorts to compete was on February 16, 2020, in Torrevieja, in a Nacional in which Miguel Ángel retired after 20 kilometers. The Murcian went to test himself and took the race as demanding training.

After the Torrevieja appointment, López, who has been champion of Spain, Europe and the world, and has been chosen four times as the best Spanish athlete of the year, in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015, has been more focused on his family and in being with his wife at the birth of his first child. He released paternity on January 20.

23 SELECTED 5 km. U16 Daria Makeeva (Athleo), Carmen San Bartolomé (CA Nogalte), Valeria Sánchez (Athleo), Ximena Ruiz (Athleo), Rocío Moreno (Athleo). 10 km. U18 Francisco Espín (Cehegín At.), Alexis Salmerón (Athleo), Jaime Salinas (Athleo), Jorge and Pablo Tonda (UCAM Cartagena), Marta García (Cehegín At.), Carmen Bleda (Athleo), Victoria Campillo (Nutribán Alcantarilla). 50 km. Absolute Manuel Bermúdez (Athleo), Miguel Ángel López (UCAM Murcia), Iván López (FC Barcelona) and Pedro Conesa (Numantino). 20 km. Master’s degree Daniel López (Athleo), Fernando Zamora (Torre Pacheco), Luis Mario Muñoz (ADAYeclano), Juan Payá (Wines DOP Jumilla), Sebastián Manuel Barranco (PDS Group) and Catherine Duhig (Torrevieja).

In the 50 km they will also take the exit Manuel Bermúdez Pedro Conesa and Iván López. The first two were protagonists a year ago. Bermúdez took the bronze medal in the 50 km and the second was champion in the 10 km sub-20 and achieved his eighth national gold.

In Seville, in addition to the Spanish Road Walking Championship, the National Under-20 and Under-16 will be held by Autonomous Federations, as well as the Spanish Master Championship.

It will be a day of intense competition and the Murcian expedition, made up of 23 marchers distributed in the different categories, has options to get on the podium.

Weekend loaded



On the other hand, the athletic activity will continue this weekend in the Region with two intense days of competition, which will take place at the Cartagena athletics track. There will take place, today and tomorrow, under the organization of the UCAM Cartagena and Elcano Athletics clubs, a national control of combined events. Tomorrow there will be an important appointment, since there will be a control of 10,000 and 5,000 meters selectable for the Spanish Cross Country Championship, which will be held on February 28 in Getafe.