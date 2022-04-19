The Spaniard Pello Bilbao concluded the perfect work of his Bahrain-Victorious team to win the second stage of the Tour of the Alps, this Tuesday in Lana (Italy), entering the sprint ahead of Frenchman Romain Bardet (DSM).

Bilbao, winner of its third stage of the test, after those won in 2018 and 2021, takes over the leader’s green jersey, which was held by the Frenchman Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R), who arrived 35 seconds after the group of favorites , at the end of this stage of 154 kilometers.

The Bahrain team was impressive on the last descent of the day to catch up with the last two escapees, Pavel Sivakov and Michael Storer, who still had a minute’s lead after the final difficulty with 30km to go.

Once reached, ten kilometers from the finish line, Bilbao was led to the sprint, where he was stronger than the Frenchman Romain Bardet, second after his third place on Monday, and the Hungarian Attila Valter (Groupama), third.

That order of the top three of the stage in the same overall.

The Colombians

Miguel Ángel López, the main card of Colombia, lost time this Tuesday and in the general classification is box 44, at 14 min 08 s. He came in 76th place, at 13:52.

In addition, Esteban Chaves is seventh overall, Einer Rubio is ninth and Santiago Buitrago is tenth, 16 seconds behind.

AFP

