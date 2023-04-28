Friday, April 28, 2023
Miguel Ángel López: first medical report after his fall

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 28, 2023
in Sports
Miguel Ángel López: first medical report after his fall


Miguel Angel Lopez

Miguel Angel Lopez

Miguel Angel Lopez

This is the first assessment made to the cyclist.

A severe accident forced the Colombian cyclist Miguel Ángel ‘Supermán’ López to withdraw from the Tour of the Gila, which takes place in the United States.

(It may interest you: Strong accident of ‘Supermán’ López in the Tour of the Gila)

López had won the first stage and was the leader of the general classification when he suffered a fall that forced him to abandon the test. Three other riders fell in the mishap, who also withdrew from the competition.

“There was a hole and I was drinking water. There was shadow and I didn’t realize what was on the floor,” López explained.

Medical part

The initial medical assessment made to the Colombian cyclist indicates that he does not have fractures, but he will continue under medical care.

“In the initial evaluations made to Miguel Ángel López, after the fall he suffered in stage 2 of the Tour of the Gila, he does not appear to have fractures. However, he will undergo examinations in the next few hours to rule out any inconvenience,” they say. from your team.

López was looking for the third Colombian victory in the race, which was created in 1987 and is held in the state of New Mexico. The two previous ones were José Robles, in 1993, and Gregorio Ladino, in 2008.

SPORTS

More sports news

Recommended

