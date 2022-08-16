Seven years on the couch, looking for an explanation and wondering why from one day to the next he had stopped being the best and could never fight for medals in the big championships. Seven years away from the best after having touched the European and world sky that finally ended this Tuesday in Munich. The Murcian Miguel Ángel López (Llano de Brujas, 34 years old) was proclaimed European champion of the 35 km walk, a distance that debuts this season in the great competitions and that suits the pupil of the ciezano José Antonio Carrillo wonderfully.

Supermán López, world gold in 2015 and European in 2014 in the 20 km walk, completed a superb race, breaking at kilometer 6 and achieving a great advantage that was consolidated over the minutes. It was a recital by the Murcian walker, who was always more than two minutes ahead of the group that was chasing him, in which Manu Bermúdez from Cieza was until the final stretch.

Miguel Ángel López accumulated so much margin that the last kilometers were a triumphant ride for him. In the final lap he had time to stop for a moment to hug his coach, veteran José Antonio Carrillo, forger of so many talents in the last three decades. He crossed the finish line with a time of 2:26.49, a record slightly higher than the one that recently gave him tenth place at the World Championships in Eugene. He had time to enjoy the final stretch, taking the Spanish flag and savoring what his return to the elite meant for him after seven years of crossing the desert.

There was no fight for gold, since the 35 km were a monologue by Miguel Ángel López. But behind there was a fight. The German Linke hung the silver and the ciezano Manu Bermúdez caressed the bronze. He got stuck in the last kilometers and was overtaken by the Italian Giuponi, settling for a creditable fourth place, in what is his first great result in an international championship.