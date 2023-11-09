Miguel Angel Lopez He experienced a strong situation in the middle of the 2023 season. ‘Superman’, as it is known in cycling, received a provisional suspension by the International Cycling Union (UCI) for the possible “use and possession of a prohibited substance in the weeks prior to the Giro 2022.”

The Colombian rider does not have his future assured after his turbulent departure from the Astana and his good season with him Team Medellinwhich was stopped due to the sanction that fell against him on June 25, a situation that did not allow him to continue achieving victory.

In 2023, the 29-year-old Colombian was one of the cyclists with the most victories of the season, surpassing great World Tour stars such as Tadej Pogacar, Primoz Roglic, Jonas Vingegaard and Remco Evenepoel.

Miguel Ángel ‘Supermán’ López, Colombian cyclist. Photo: EFE/ Luis Eduardo Noriega and Fedeciclismo

“There is no objective evidence of alleged doping,” He explained at the time and assured that he would take legal action.

Miguel Ángel López dreams of running again with the best in the world

‘Supermán’ López could have a new opportunity in first international cycling, despite the fact that his situation has not been resolved and nothing is known about a possible suspension from the UCI.

As revealed Antenna 2the boyacense cyclist I would be close to reaching the Eolo Kometaa squad that is part of the Pro Team and that competes in the big World Tour races as a guest.

Although there is nothing official, the rider could be a partner of other Colombians Jhonatan Restrepo and Germán Darío Gómezwho are going to configure the European squad for the 2024 season.

The team, which was founded by Spanish ex-cyclist Alberto Contadorwould be awaiting a possible decision from the UCI, which has not given its final ruling on a possible sanction for doping.

