Miguel Ángel Hernández (Murcia, 1977), invited to the LA VERDAD Cultural Classroom held in Murcia this Wednesday in the assembly hall of the Cajamurcia Foundation, where he presented his latest novel, ‘Anoxia’ (Anagram), expressed his surprise because in his promotional tour of Spain is finding that outside of here, nobody knows much about what has happened to the Mar Menor. «They know things, actually, but it is not the ‘Prestige’, it is not a national catastrophe. For us it is very important, but perhaps we have not known how to communicate well, except in certain circles. From the term anoxia itself [falta de oxígeno], which gives the title to this novel. «In Murcia we do associate it with the Mar Menor, but outside of here it must be explained. And when I explain it, people get the image of dead fish, but they see it as a minor catastrophe. At least this is what I have perceived in Madrid, in Barcelona and in Malaga».

Hernández, one of the most beloved authors on the cultural scene in the Region of Murcia, and perhaps the only one who has been able to take a nap in Buenafuente’s bed, teaches us many things in ‘Anoxia’, but, above all, something very easy to observe, that we are all going to verify at some point, and that is difficult to assimilate: «That life stops, and that sooner or later, it always moves forward again. That in the surroundings of death there is also the affirmation of life». So he believes.

After the successes of ‘El don de la siesta’ and ‘El dolor de los demás’, Hernández returns to bookstores with a novel that he publishes in Anagrama, the publishing house with which he always dreamed of publishing, and where he read Roberto Bolaño , Enrique Vila-Matas or Paul Auster.

In ‘Anoxia’ he talks about wishes that come true, guilt that doesn’t move, the pain of desolation, images that go through our memory “like sharp splinters”… A story that helps us become aware of fragility, and whose characters move “in a brittle world, which cracks and falls apart”, around that small calm sea that, on the other hand, both outrages and frightens us: the Mar Menor. That place where we have all taken family photos, happy and smiling, joys of a world that is no more. Where normality, says the novelist, is only an illusion. Miguel Ángel Hermández compares the Mar Menor with “a Rothko of murky tones hanging upside down”, where the beaches are deserted every time it rains heavily, where behind that appearance of a tamed sea beats “something gloomy under there”, and not just dead fish or dying. This place, where the world falls apart every two by three, is like a body that is turned off, with its breath extinguished, waiting, like the dying person, for “that final breath.”

villages that hibernate



«When I started writing the novel, it was clear to me that I wanted to write about the photography of the dead, a subject that had obsessed me for a long time, and the mourning of a specific woman, a photographer. And I wanted to set that story in a coastal town in winter, which had always interested me, because those towns remain as ghosts, although people continue to live. And that connected very well with that story of photographs on the border of the morbid, the gloomy and the gothic. It was almost the perfect setting. But at the time I started writing it, we experienced those tremendous floods in 2019, the DANA in September and the one in December, and then the ‘Gloria’ squall, and those terrible episodes of anoxia, and I felt at that moment that I couldn’t look the other way. And that environment had to be ».

The idea that runs through the novel is a question, really: What happens when those we love stop being there, disappear, die? How do we remember them? What happens when someone we love stops being with us. Someone dear who is a body, and who is an environment, in this case, the environment that Dolores [la fotógrafa] wants to catch She stands looking at the Mar Menor, and she likes that sea on the scale of the gaze, which can embrace it like a body. The environment, the landscape, is a body that cracks, like that of people».

He spoke of ‘The pain of others’, a story that he will never be able to untie or close in his life, and left the public perplexed by recounting his devotion to the cafeterias of funeral homes and hospitals (“they seem to me to be the happiest places in the world, they are spaces of hope, where life bursts forth”), and, above all, his love for the tapa de morro and the beer from the inn ‘El Yeguas’.