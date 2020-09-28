Miguel Angel Gomez was at the presentation of The Yamiq and he reviewed how the open operations are at Real Valladolid one week after the market closes: “I’m looking forward to it closing now because it is being a super complicated market, the most difficult for me in the last 20 years“.

Regarding that market closing, Gómez assured that “we will be until the last minute waiting for the operations in progress, especially in terms of arrivals, rather than departures. The starts are slow because it is a year of crisis worldwide and it is about players and representatives changing their mentality, which is costing them. We continue to assess the options we have in our portfolio and we will try to close them until the last minute. We have to take into account that salary limital, since we can see ourselves in the situation of being able to do some of these operations and that the limit does not allow us to close them “.

The sports director spoke again about the positions to be strengthened, the right back, the midfield, the winger and a forward and if the names of Janko, Roque Mesa, Arnaiz and Budimir are still the best placed: “If I answered that, it would be facilitating the work of other teams also interested in these players. We know the positions that we have to strengthen and we are looking for the profile of what Real Valladolid can assume, what the League can accept and what we have agreed. These are positions that we are going to wait until the last minute. We are very happy with Weissman, Guardiola and Marcos André and we are studying if the best option for Sekou is to have minutes in teams that can guarantee him minutes. On the right side we are still clear that we want a player to arrive who can compete, in the middle center we also want a player who can compete although both Sergio and I are happy with Kike’s performance against Celta. Everything will depend on the salary limit of the League. “

Miguel Ángel Gómez assured that if those names do not come together, there are other names on the agenda “but that can compete.”

Returning to the issue of departures, these are operations that are underway in the cases of Aguado, El Hacen, Chris Ramos, Waldo, Sekou, Gómez is clear that “They are slow but we are not worried because the destinations are already more or less clear and only need to reach some agreements. Bringing for bringing we are not going to do it and we focus on the options we want even if it is waiting until the last moment “.

The sports director spoke of Toni after his good role against Celta: “We have never put Toni on the exit ramp. He, because of the good relationship he has with us, was thinking of giving his progression a turn and having an experience outside the club, but he has always entered our plans and we have always tried to help him. “

Miguel’s topic is already an unpleasant soap opera of the summer and once again the sports director had to talk about Miguel de la Fuente: “The decision of the federation does not surprise me, because I was very clear that it would be totally the opposite of that of the LFP and vice versa; unfortunately there is an institutional issue that is damaging the clubs. Analyzing all the data provided by both parties, the sentence should have been in our favor, but we respect it and that’s it. The situation is that we are going to continue fighting this situation until the end and there is no more news. His agents are moving the footballer everywhere and surely offers will come … we’ll see. “

Miguel Ángel Gómez left up in the air the number of players that will make up the squad and everything will depend on how the market develops “the important thing is that all those who stay do so to contribute.”