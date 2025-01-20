ceo of hisdesat
“What would happen if there were ten or twelve people like Elon Musk in the world?” he asks about proliferation in space.
The entire professional career of Miguel Ángel García Primo has been in heaven. Now, at the head of Hisdesat, he will lead the launch of the most important space program for Spain, with the most advanced communications satellites in Europe.
– What do you mean…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Miguel #Ángel #García #Primo #Space #decisive #military #confrontation
Leave a Reply