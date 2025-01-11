Miguel Ángel Gallardo has revalidated his general secretary at the head of the PSOE of Extremadura, only 9 months after being elected by all the militants in the previous primaries. She does so with 62.6 percent of the votes cast, compared to the 36.2 percent achieved by the other candidate, Esther Gutiérrez.

The primary day has had a 73.5 percent participationaccording to the organization secretary, Manuel Borrego, and some 9,232 militants were called to the polls

By provincesIn Badajoz, Miguel Ángel Gallardo’s candidacy obtained 77.9 percent of the votes, compared to Esther Gutiérrez’s 20.66 percent, while in Cáceres, Gallardo obtained 34.6 percent. percent, compared to 64.34 percent for Gutiérrez.

With this result, Miguel Ángel Gallardo expands its percentage of support from socialist militants Extremadura, going from the 55.7 percent of the votes it obtained in the primaries that were held in March 2023, to the 62.6 percent achieved this Saturday.

Borrego has highlighted that the voting day “has passed with absolute normality and in an exemplary manner”, so the PSOE of Extremadura “has once again carried out an exemplary exercise of democracy, which consolidates the primary model.”

The militants “have given an example of strength, of which other political parties have to take note,” highlighted the Secretary of Socialist Organization, who has conveyed his recognition to the two candidates who have presented themselves in these primaries, who have celebrated “in an exemplary manner.”

The PSOE had opened a total of 195 voting centers throughout Extremaduraof which 101 are located in Badajoz, in which 5,900 militants have voted, while the province of Cáceres has had 94 centers and 3,332 militants, according to the Extremaduran PSOE in a press release.