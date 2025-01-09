Miguel Angel Fernandezuntil now attached to the general commercial management of Prensa Ibérica, will join Vocento next Monday, January 13 as General Director of Vocento.Mediosthe company that markets the group’s advertising.

An Advertising Technician from the Spanish Center for New Professions and a Master in Digital Marketing from The Valley, Fernández began in the world of media through Prensa Ibérica, where, in his first stage, he became Head of Advertising. In 2007, he joined the Prisa group as deputy commercial director of Prensa Regional until being named Commercial Director of Prisa Noticias. In 2021, he returned to Prensa Ibérica as Deputy to the General Commercial Director until this change to Vocento.

With this first appointment, Manuel Mirat, CEO of Vocento since November 1, 2024, underlines his focus on revenue as a top priority. «Miguel has a proven track record and ability to provide the best service to advertisers. Furthermore, he knows perfectly well the virtues of the regional press and the strength of local journalism. “I am convinced that the results will be good and, furthermore, very fast.”

For his part, Fernández has declared: «I have been following and admiring Vocento’s headlines for many years now. “I arrived at the company at a very demanding time, but with great enthusiasm, total commitment and an experience that I believe can be decisive.”









Fernández replaces Alfredo Jiménez-Millas in the position, who was appointed in January 2024 and who will leave the group in a few weeks to undertake new professional projects. From Vocento, we want to thank Alfredo for his effort and commitment to this House, which he joined more than eight years ago, and we wish him the best in his new stage.