MGod bless Angel Borja came back plugged in River Plate After his Copa América with the Colombian national team, the striker from Córdoba returned from the United States to put on the shirt of the club from Núñez and score goals.

The 31-year-old striker is the only redeemable thing in the bad moment that River Plate is experiencing in the Argentine Professional League. He scored again on Wednesday, but his team came away empty-handed.

Michael Borja. Photo:AFP Share

Borja’s goal for River Plate

Miguel Angel Borja He was a starter in the 2-1 defeat against Godoy Cruz de Belgrano on matchday 7 of the Argentine Professional League at the Feliciano Gambarte Stadium, and scored a goal as a pure area hunter.

In the 11th minute, a cross arrived into the heart of the area and after a series of rebounds, Borja unleashed a powerful right-footed shot that overcame the resistance of the opposing goalkeeper to put what was until then a partial 0-1 in favor of the team led by coach Martín Demichelis.

Records in Argentina

With his goal, Borja scored the last 8 goals for River Plate and is the absolute record for the club from Núñez. In addition, the Colombian National Team striker is still in the fight to be the top scorer of the year and is third in the ranking with 26 goals.

The Colombian had already broken a record for the Buenos Aires team with his two goals against Lanús in the previous match, as he scored a double and reached 47 goals (with the one on Wednesday, 48) and surpassed his compatriot Radamel Falcao García who has 45 goals.

Miguel Angel Borja scored a double against Deportivo Tachira. Photo:Juan Mabromata. AFP Share

Miguel Angel Borja He has already scored 19 goals in this tournament, being the top scorer of his club and of the championship, and surpassed the Chilean Marcelo Salas as the second highest scorer in the history of River Plate. The first is the Uruguayan Enzo Francescoli with 137 goals.

HAROLD YEPES

