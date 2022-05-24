River is preparing to face the departure of Julián Álvarez and the main priority in the transfer market will be to be able to reinforce the attack. With Matías Suárez having physical problems and with the Spider’s departure to Manchester City, Marcelo Gallardo knows that he will need variants and different possibilities are already being handled.
Miguel Ángel Borja was one of those targeted, but the player was responsible for lowering expectations. “Now I’m thinking about my team and what’s to come, about the home runs and qualifying for the Copa Sudamericana. I have my mom just around the corner… I feel happy and I want to continue here“, declared in dialogue with WinSports.
“The happiness, joy, of how I feel in Barranquilla influences my performance. I feel like a fish in water. Being in Junior is a dream and I am enjoying it to the fullest“, Added the striker and broke the hearts of more than one Millionaire fan who had been excited about him.
Junior is the leader of his group in the Copa Sudamericana with 10 points and will host Unión on Thursday. The Argentines arrive with nine points and it will be a true final. Will the result influence Borja’s final decision? River waits expectantly.
#Miguel #Ángel #Borja #spoke #Rivers #interest #hiring
Leave a Reply