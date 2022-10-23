Monday, October 24, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Miguel Ángel Borja: River Plate goals for the Boca Juniors title, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 23, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Juan Fernando Quintero and Miguel Angel Borja

Juan Fernando Quintero and Miguel Angel Borja

Juan Fernando Quintero and Miguel Angel Borja

The Colombian scored in the 1-2 with Racing.

The front Miguel Angel Borja scored the winning goals River Plate over Racing de Avellaneda, 1-2, which paradoxically gave the title to its arch-rival, Boca Juniors.

It was the 80th minute of the game, when Borja scored in the opposite goal, almost at the same time that Independiente equaled Boca 2-2 in The Bombonera.

And in the final minutes, in 94, Borja again, for 1-2 and the championship for Boca.

The Colombian’s goals gave Boca the title, because at the end of the two equal commitments he is the champion because he finished with 52 units to 51 for Racing.

This was Borja’s first goal.

And this was the second.

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

See also  The alleged perpetrator of the shooting at the Binomio de Oro concert in Paraguay falls

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Miguel #Ángel #Borja #River #Plate #goals #Boca #Juniors #title #video

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Cartagena hosts the second convention for innovation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.