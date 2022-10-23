Miguel Ángel Borja: River Plate goals for the Boca Juniors title, video

The front Miguel Angel Borja scored the winning goals River Plate over Racing de Avellaneda, 1-2, which paradoxically gave the title to its arch-rival, Boca Juniors.

It was the 80th minute of the game, when Borja scored in the opposite goal, almost at the same time that Independiente equaled Boca 2-2 in The Bombonera.

And in the final minutes, in 94, Borja again, for 1-2 and the championship for Boca.

The Colombian’s goals gave Boca the title, because at the end of the two equal commitments he is the champion because he finished with 52 units to 51 for Racing.

This was Borja’s first goal.

And this was the second.