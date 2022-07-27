Miguel Ángel Borja’s good start with River Plate and, especially, the great game he played against Aldosivi, aroused the enthusiasm of the Argentine press, that not only highlight his moment, but also his life story.​

Borja entered to play the last 30 minutes and it was enough for him to give two assists and score his first goal with the red band. River thrashed Aldosivi 3-0 on Sunday in the tenth date of the 2022 League of Argentine soccer.

In just two games, Borja already stands out

Miguel Ángel Borja, in his first appearance with River Plate. Photo: Taken from the TNT Sports broadcast

The attacker, from Junior de Barranquilla and who signed his contract with River twelve days ago, had already played for a while last week against Gimnasia y Esgrima, and this Sunday the DT Marcelo Gallardo made him enter again at 15 of the second half.

Ten minutes later, the Colombian striker was decisive in breaking parity by giving the assist for the first goal with a chest pass, which Agustín Palavecino scored (71), he immediately went alone down the middle and, instead of defining, he preferred give the pass for Lucas Beltrán (73) to push her into the empty goal.

Borja completed his task with his first goal in River, the third in the win, when Aldosivi lost the ball at the start and the Colombian went down the center again, but this time he sentenced goalkeeper Devecchi with a low and accurate shot.

“I’m grateful to God for the opportunity he’s given me. I’m leaving very happy because it’s what we’ve been working on to try to help the team when they need me”, expressed the striker emerged in Tierralta, 29 years old.

The praise of the Argentine press for Borja

The Olé newspaper highlighted the attacker’s resume. “Sacrifice since he was 13 years old, when he decided to get out of the poverty that surrounded him in Tierralta and help his family with the ball. On that path full of early goals, suddenly jumping to the Córdoba team (the department where he is Tierralta) gave him visibility,” he said.

Olé also showed the difficulties that Borja had to consolidate before arriving at River.

“Prompted by mother Nicolasa, who worked longer hours selling fried foods to buy him tickets (he always traveled alone), he tried and successively bounced in Millonarios, Envigado and Atlético Nacional. Although he never gave up”says the note.

Miguel Ángel Borja, striker for Nacional. Photo: Oscar Berrocal / TIME

Olé also highlighted what happened in the 2016 Colombia Cup final, which Nacional beat Junior, the team of his loves, in Barranquilla. That day, a fanatic was about to hurt him with a knife.

Borja hopes to continue in a good moment with River, which reached 15 points, still far from the leader, Atlético Tucumán, who has 22.

