At 30 years old, the Colombian Miguel Angel Borja He continues to be part of the River Plate squad and in recent weeks, since a new edition of the Argentine League Cup began, he has regained prominence.

Borja has been a starter in the five games that River has played in the tournament, with two goals scored and an assist, and This Friday he played 61 minutes in the victory against Atlético Tucumán at the Más Monumental stadium.

The Colombian left the field in the 61st minute and his replacement, the Venezuelan Salomón Rondón, was the author of the victory for those led by Martín Demichelis, in the 90+4 minute.

Unfortunately for Borja, little was said after the game about his performance and River’s victory. The incidents that occurred at the end of the game, with him involved, took all the attention.

The striker was involved in an exchange of words and an attempt to fight with his rivals. “Now lace up your boots,” the Colombian would have said to the Atlético Tucumán goalkeeper, pointing to his wrist as if he were wearing a watch.

The Atlético Tucumán coach gave Borja everything

The situation did not go unnoticed by the visiting coach, Sergio Gómez, who harshly criticized the Colombian after the game.

“You win a game, you do it on time and they deserved to win. That’s it, go celebrate with yours and don’t burden our players. They are situations that must be learned, when the ego surpasses humility you have problems, not only in football but in life,” said coach Gómez, very upset.

“Whether they deserved it or not, I had no problem. They won and that’s it, go celebrate but what he did is not right,” added the coach.

River is third in the table with 9 points and Atlético Tucumán is tenth, with 6. Although it is not a duel that defined anything in particular, for the locals it was important not to disappoint their people and that agonizing goal ended up unleashing euphoria, perhaps unnecessary, among the protagonists themselves.

