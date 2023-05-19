The Colombian forward of River Plate, Miguel Angel Borja, does not have a good time riverplate, but think about the Colombia selection and in being the scorer of before.

Futbolred spoke with the Colombian player, who talked about everything and kept nothing.

(Shakira and a serious accusation: it’s not the tax office, nor Piqué, it’s a ‘colleague’)

Your idea

How can you understand that not even important goals, like the last one against Boca, ensure your ownership at River Plate?



I think that River is a great team and has great players and the teacher (Demichelis) has decided to rotate for the benefit of the team and that they all add minutes and are important. Internally there is talk and that is why when I have had to play I have tried to respond, sometimes Salomón has scored goals and Beltrán has also contributed. It is what corresponds to the forwards, even Suárez who has scored goals and has played very little, and that must be seen too.

Do you think he is River’s third striker, behind Beltrán and Rondón?



And I feel like a key part of the team, as they all are, I feel important and that’s why when I play I have to show it on the field, outside I don’t like to talk about my position, I just dedicate myself to training well for when I have to play.

When Demichelis said at a press conference that you should try harder, how did you take it?



It’s a message for everyone, it’s a big team and there’s very high competition, you have to push yourself daily, not only in interviews but also internally that you say it, you have to make an effort to keep up, the rats that has touched each one has contributed and that is the meaning of all this.



And when you said you’d rather use more frills even if it meant sacrificing you?

I have said this a couple of times after each game: I came to be a champion and everyone who helps me is welcome, I think that is something that is clear to me, I want to be the protagonist and for that I train, but when I have had to play I have contributed and that is why I am here and that is why I took on the challenge of leaving Colombia, because I wanted to be a champion and make history here and that is why I try to live up to it. If the teacher decides to play that way, it is what he believes in and it has worked for him.

But, a regular starting striker like you, how do you live this new normality of being a substitute?

In the preparation matches I scored three goals, in the league I have three, in the super cup I scored one, in the cup I scored one, in a friendly I scored a goal two months ago against U. de Chile as well and I confirm that I come as a goalscorer. I speak is on the pitch, I don’t like to say that I deserve to play, I make an effort, I train and when it’s my turn I want to be useful to the team, the coaching staff decides and that’s clear. I have been a starter many times, I entered against Independiente, against Boca, I added minutes against Talleres and I am still training. I have a lot of faith that we will be in the main team again and whenever I have to, I will try to do my best because the number one objective of all is to be champions.

The selection

How have you seen this new process by Néstor Lorenzo?



The coaching staff knows the players, those who went to the two World Cups with the National Team, those of us who were in the Copa América, which was good, and now those who have been emerging and what they are seeing is clear to them. As a fan, I want the best and all that remains is to continue working to be available when the teacher needs it. God’s timing is perfect, I have always believed that God’s grace has had me where I have arrived, I train and God does the supernatural. The day I have to return so it will be.

Are you, as you told us when Rueda was named, on ‘tiptoes’?



Yes, of course, every day I make an effort because I know I have to improve, when I score and when I don’t score, in my physical condition, my concentration, my sacrifice, I know I have to improve these things because the footballer doesn’t stop growing and maturing, I always try to be available when they see fit, and I will be ‘on tiptoe’…

Photo: See also F1, Haas abandons the colors of the Russian flag on the last day of testing at Montmeló Vanexa Romero/El Tiempo



Has someone from the current coaching staff of the National Team called you?

At first I received the call from Lorenzo, he told me that he was just going to see players that he has brought new ones because it is necessary for all the teams, it has happened to them and they have had to combine them with those of experience and that has paid off for the majority. I spoke with him at the beginning and hopefully when the Qualifiers start he will have that balance that he has wanted.

When you see that they call up Falcao, Borré, Durán… all substitutes, do you think you still have a choice?

Those things are handled by the coaching staff, they have their reasons and you football analysts give your opinions, I simply dedicate myself to training and trying to concentrate on River and trying to be physically fit and then the calls that the teacher has made, If he makes those decisions, it is because he sees that it can work and he wants to have balance, it is necessary and acceptable. The time will come, God willing.

And do you think that people have already dueled with you and with the players who went through those 7 games without scoring, the ones who ultimately left us out of the last World Cup?

I don’t know, I really don’t know why you ask me that. Of those 7 games I was injured in 3, I don’t know what you’re trying to tell me… After the two goals against Chile I went to Gremio and I was injured the day I was going to play against Brazil, Ecuador and Uruguay and I couldn’t be there, no I understand… no goals were scored and it’s normal.

Miguel Ángel Borja celebrates the goal with which River won the superclassic. See also Dakar | Truck, Stage 3: Sotnikov doesn't give up, Van Kasteren wakes up Photo: Juan Ignacio Roncoroni. efe

But the pain of elimination was real and it happened to you, to Duván, to Zapata, to…

All the players know that one must think about day to day, the past is behind us, Mbappé scored four goals in a final but time cannot be turned back, it is football, we chose this career for love and passion, I never did it for money. Then things started happening, the calls to the National Team, being South American champion, Libertadores champion, the best in America, everything is a consequence of the fact that God is good to us. After the issue of failing or not, that’s part of football, there are only 32 in Qatar, many were left out and only one won the title, what do the others do? Work, we have a good team and we showed it in Brazil, in Russia where I was able to be, in the Copa América, the joys are more than the sadness.

It is a good generation, it is very productive, the boys who grew up are grateful for the good that has been done, much more than for the sadness.

the junior

How have you seen, and suffered, Junior from a distance?

I suffered a lot with what happened in Pasto, I went to see him but that second goal was a hard blow, it was difficult for the defender, that great sadness of the boy. I lived it minute by minute but now it will be learned. I’ll keep the good, those who were not well know that they have to work and bring better things to the team. The people supported them a lot.

Was it at a different price with Quintero?



With Quintero, we hope it will be different, he delivered, I was very surprised how he dedicated himself to the jersey, the injury left him out but he had a good tournament in which he was physically fit, he looked powerful, strong, his goal pass, all one Anyone who knows him knows what he has given to Colombian soccer.

​