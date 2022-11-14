Miguel Ángel Borja and Juan Fernando Quintero, with a new coach

The former Argentine international Martin Demichelis will stop training the second team of the Bayern Munich to take the reins of River Plate as successor of Marcelo Gallardoreported the German club.

“Martin has received the offer to coach a big club in South America. We didn’t want to spoil that opportunity for him and we accept his wish to terminate the contract with us,” Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said.

What do they say in Argentina?

“I played with Martín in the Bayern first team, he has a strong character and clear ideas about the football he wants as a coach. In our academy we also have the ambition to train coaches. Martín did things very well at Bayern and we wish him the best on his return to River Plate,” he added.

Demichelis, for his part, recalled that he had come to Bayern as a player, from River, and that he is now going the other way as a coach.

“It is an incredible story. I am proud to have been part of the Bavarian family twice and I thank everyone who has accompanied me and made this path possible. I leave the club with great gratitude and I am glad of the challenge in the other team that I carry in my heart,” he added.

Holger Seitz has been appointed as Demichelis’ successor in the Bayern second team.

However, in River Plate, a club in which Colombians play Miguel Borja and Juan Fernando Quinteror, they have not made the announcement officially.



