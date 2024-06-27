Many detractors added the selection of Costa Rica after their historic draw against Brazil in their debut America Cup. DT Gustavo Alfaro’s team was hit with everything due to its defensive bolt, the same as the Colombia selection You must decipher to find the paths to goal.

According to the criteria of

The national team is concentrated in phoenix for the crucial game against the Ticos that could represent qualification in advance of the quarterfinals of the America Cup.

Brazil vs. Costa Rica. Photo:EFE Share

New challenge in the heat of the United States

The Colombia selection comes sweet after his victory against Paraguay 2-1 in Texas, and after completing 24 undefeated games, they are only three games away from equaling the mark that the national team registered in the 90s under the direction of Francisco Maturana.

Colombia He trained this Wednesday thinking about the duel against Costa Rica and after practice several players spoke to the media, including Miguel Ángel Borja.

The Colombian national team striker was direct when talking about his next rival and challenged them: “Hopefully Costa Rica will come out to propose, to come out to play,” he said in the mixed zone.

Miguel Borja and Néstor Lorenzo. Photo:TIME Share

Costa Rica has great players, I hope they come out to play, come out to propose, that it won’t be like against Brazil, we are calm

“Costa Rica has great players, I hope they come out to play, come out to propose, that it won’t be like against Brazil, we are calm,” added the Colombian attacker.

Borja trusts the team and knows that they are prepared to face the challenges that lie ahead. America Cup, The forward stated that he was ready to play after not seeing minutes against Paraguay.

“We are aware that there are players and teammates who are doing very well. From wherever I am, I will be most willing to help. I am a fan of the national team and I want to see the team doing well, whenever it is my turn. ”, he assured.

Colombia selection Photo:Cristian Álvarez – EL TIEMPO Share

“We don’t have to think that we always have to score three or four goals, the opponent also plays and analyzes you; what the national team is doing is good, we are on the right track,” he added.

The fans, the player 12

Finally, he thanked the fans for their support and the warmth they have received in the USA. “I told my brother that not even in Tierralta did I feel so passionate (laughs)… but it’s nice to feel all this, that it’s going to be part of the history we are building.”

And he added: “It is something that is inevitable, it is beautiful, one says ‘where do so many Colombians come from’, it is the Colombian DNA, they like to mobilize, they like to support and have that joy. It is something that Colombians make us know.”

Jefferson Lerma celebrates after scoring a goal against Paraguay. Photo:AFP Share

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS