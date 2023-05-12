Miguel Ángel, the young fan of Millonarios who moved the country on Wednesday night with his story, died this Thursday morning, after the euthanasia process he underwent was completed.

This was confirmed to EL TIEMPO by the environment of the young fan.

Miguel Ángel, the fan of Millonarios, died

Miguel Ángel, fan of Millonarios. Photo: PHOTO BY PAOLA MOYANO @Pao1696

Miguel Ángel, who had suffered from a complex disease for several years, fulfilled his last wish on Wednesday night, in El Campín.

The young man, a renowned fan of Millonarios, was able to meet the players of the current squad in the minutes before the game that the ambassador team beat Alianza Petrolera by three goals to one.

Loaded with illusion, and accompanied by his family, Miguel, who was diagnosed with a terminal illness, received warm greetings from all the Millonarios players, who were moved by his presence.

The presence of the fan and his family was possible thanks to the management of Paola Molano, an ambassador fan who was a cheerleader for the team and who today lives the feeling of football from the stands.

As reported by the fan environment, euthanasia was performed on him this Thursday morning. Miguel Ángel passed away around noon.

The family appreciated the attention that Miguel’s story received in his last hours of life and asked to respect this moment.

Michael’s impact

Miguel Ángel and the Millionaires squad. Photo: Nestor Gomez. WEATHER / Social networks

“We were moved by that visit; she moved us a lot, obviously because of the situation he has. Thank you for this moment that makes us live, the reality of what is our day-to-day life”rescued Jorge Arias, the team’s defender, in the mixed zone, when questioned by Santiago Pabón, a journalist from EL TIEMPO.

🎥Mackalister (@davidms06) told us last night that he already knew Miguel Ángel. The players were quite moved by his visit. These were some of the words in the mixed zone about that moment. pic.twitter.com/MsHdxKTwmZ — Santiago Pabon 🌫️ (@santipabon) May 11, 2023

