The list of the most common names registered in the country in 2021, released by the National Association of Registrars of Natural Persons (Arpen Brasil), showed that Miguel (with 28,301 registrations), among men, and Helena (with 21,890 registrations), among women , were the most chosen.
This is the second consecutive year that such names lead the ranking. However, Arpen highlights that a new list of favorites has started to stand out among the records. This is the case of Gael, who until 2019 was not in the list of the 50 most chosen names and, in 2020, he was ranked 10th on the list. In 2021, Gael is already the third most chosen name among boys.
Another example that started to stand out on the list was Theo, who was in 36th place in 2019, in sixth the following year and is now in seventh place. According to Arpen, new trends like Noah, Ravi, Isaac and Anthony began to appear in the list of 50 most common among boys.
Among women, the association noted the appearance of short, biblical names in the list of the 50 most common, with Eloa and Liz, for the first time, ranked among the most searched names.
After Helena, the first female name of the ranking is Alice, followed by Laura, Maria Alice, Valentina and Heloisa.
Sophia, Maite and Antonella emerge as ranking news.
In all, there were 7,658 Brazilian Civil Registry Offices, present in 5,570 cities across the country, responsible for registering the births of nearly 2.5 million newborns this year.
10 most frequent names
Miguel – 28,301
Arthur – 26,655
Gael – 23,973
Hector – 22,368
Helena – 21,890
Alice – 20,381
Theo – 19,863
Laura – 18,448
David – 18,304
Gabriel – 17,159
10 most frequent male names
Miguel – 28,301
Arthur – 26,655
Gael – 23,973
Hector – 22,368
Theo – 19,853
David – 18,304
Gabriel – 17,159
Bernardo – 15,935
Samuel – 15,563
John Michael -13,254
10 most frequent female names
Helena – 21,890
Alice – 20,381
Laura – 18,448
Maria Alice – 14,677
Valentina – 11,643
Heloise – 11,355
Maria Clara -10,980
Maria Cecília – 10,850
Maria Julia – 10,235
Sophia – 10,163
