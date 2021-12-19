The list of the most common names registered in the country in 2021, released by the National Association of Registrars of Natural Persons (Arpen Brasil), showed that Miguel (with 28,301 registrations), among men, and Helena (with 21,890 registrations), among women , were the most chosen.

This is the second consecutive year that such names lead the ranking. However, Arpen highlights that a new list of favorites has started to stand out among the records. This is the case of Gael, who until 2019 was not in the list of the 50 most chosen names and, in 2020, he was ranked 10th on the list. In 2021, Gael is already the third most chosen name among boys.

Another example that started to stand out on the list was Theo, who was in 36th place in 2019, in sixth the following year and is now in seventh place. According to Arpen, new trends like Noah, Ravi, Isaac and Anthony began to appear in the list of 50 most common among boys.

Among women, the association noted the appearance of short, biblical names in the list of the 50 most common, with Eloa and Liz, for the first time, ranked among the most searched names.

After Helena, the first female name of the ranking is Alice, followed by Laura, Maria Alice, Valentina and Heloisa.

Sophia, Maite and Antonella emerge as ranking news.

In all, there were 7,658 Brazilian Civil Registry Offices, present in 5,570 cities across the country, responsible for registering the births of nearly 2.5 million newborns this year.

10 most frequent names

Miguel – 28,301

Arthur – 26,655

Gael – 23,973

Hector – 22,368

Helena – 21,890

Alice – 20,381

Theo – 19,863

Laura – 18,448

David – 18,304

Gabriel – 17,159

10 most frequent male names

Miguel – 28,301

Arthur – 26,655

Gael – 23,973

Hector – 22,368

Theo – 19,853

David – 18,304

Gabriel – 17,159

Bernardo – 15,935

Samuel – 15,563

John Michael -13,254

10 most frequent female names

Helena – 21,890

Alice – 20,381

Laura – 18,448

Maria Alice – 14,677

Valentina – 11,643

Heloise – 11,355

Maria Clara -10,980

Maria Cecília – 10,850

Maria Julia – 10,235

Sophia – 10,163

