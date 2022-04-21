Miguel Almirón put an end to his drought and converted with Newcastle against Everton. The Paraguayan had not scored since February 2021 in the Premier League and his celebration was very effusive. He decided to take off his shirt and there was a detail that did not go unnoticed.
At the wheel he was seen tattoo of River that he carries on his back and quickly went viral among the fans of the Millionaire. In Núñez they already imagine the possibility of seeing it in the Monumental and they were proud of the image.
“I always wanted to play in River, it was one of my dreams, Now I don’t know if it will be feasible. When I was with Lanús I was closer, but now I think that has moved away, “he declared last year and it cannot be ruled out that he could arrive at some point in his career.
Almirón is 28 years old and throughout his career he played for Cerro Porteño, Lanús, Atlanta United and since 2019 he plays for Newcastle. After a great start, he experienced a small downturn and now he will seek to recover the best version of him.
Although it is impossible to think about it in the short term, in River they already imagine it as a possible reinforcement for the future. Will we see him fulfilling his dream?
