There are soccer players around the world who despite not having any link with River Plate have shown their passion and fanaticism for the colors of the millionaire. The clear example is the Paraguayan Miguel Almirón, belonging to Newcastle United of the Premier League, and currently participating in the Copa América.
The 27-year-old player declared a few months ago that one of the pending accounts he has in his career is playing in River: “I always wanted to play in River. It’s one of my big dreams. When I was in Lanús I was closer, but now I see it a little further away. I don’t know if it’s going to be feasible. I have a goal which is to try to continue playing in Europe and improve football. I have two more years on my contract. I don’t know what will happen in the future “declared the Paraguayan.
But that’s not all, because his fanaticism is so great that when he played in the MLS in one of his celebrations, he stripped off his shirt and you could see the tattoo he has of River on his back. Days later he declared that he got that tattoo when he was 15 years old: “I got this tattoo when I was 15 years old because my uncle was a big fan of River “.
One of the main reason why Almirón has such a devotion to the Millionaire painting is that his idol is the great Enzo Francescoli, whom he met in 2014: “With Cerro Porteño we trained at the Monumental, Leonardo Astrada directed us and I had asked Hernán Díaz to concentrate that day because I wanted to meet him. My idol is Francescoli, that day he came to the hotel where we were, he gave me a t-shirt, he signed it and I took a picture with him “declared the player long ago.
Almirón will always have in mind that desire to play for Monumental, and although up to now the club has not had an interest in him, With all this he has made it clear that he would give everything to wear the red band, just like the fans they have that desire for it to happen.
Its market value is valued at $ 20 million, so it is currently very difficult to see him in Argentine football, in addition to the fact that several European clubs are looking for his services. We will see if in the future his great dream will come true.
