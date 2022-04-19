Angostura.- The driver of a vehicle of the Tsuru Nissan brand red color, lost his life when he fell into the Humaya Canal that crosses the town of the community of Estación Acatita in the municipality of Angostura, Sinaloa.

It was around 8:30 p.m. when the report was made by a person who saw the unit fall into the cold waters of the irrigation canal that supplies the agricultural fields of the municipality.

The personnel of the group of divers of the Fire Department when entering the water confirmed the presence of the unit and of an 84-year-old person of age, presumably a resident of the aforementioned community, who responded to the name of Miguel “N”.

According to the version of the neighbors, a witness noticed the accident so he immediately made the report and the elements of the Public Security Directorate of the municipality arrived at the scene to verify the facts, however due to the lack of visibility in the place They required the support of the team of divers from the Guamúchil Fire Department, who after a few minutes of rescue work managed to recover the lifeless body.

Until now It is unknown why the car left the road and fell into the cold waters of the Canal Principal Humaya..

Read more: A car falls into the channel of Estación Acatita, in Angostura, Sinaloa

They are waiting for the agents of the State Attorney General’s Office, so that the information on the facts can be collected and later give the order to lift the body of the deceased today to later be delivered to their families for the wake and burial.