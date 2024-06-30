Migri | The chatbot’s queue function was used in an unusual way, the Finnish Immigration Service is investigating the matter

Migr|With the help of the Kamu chatbot, which utilizes artificial intelligence, it was possible to ask for one’s place in the queue when processing a residence permit or citizenship application.

The Immigration Office The (Migri) chatbot has been used in such an unusual way that the agency has decided to disable some of its functions.

“Queuing place function has been used for purposes other than monitoring your own or an employee’s application”, the Finnish Immigration Service announced June 19.

The matter has started to be resolved in cooperation with the authorities.

Account manager of the Finnish Immigration Service Harriet Mallenius tells HS that an exceptional user spike was noticed in the chatbot at the beginning of the year. The number of users increased significantly at least from March, if not earlier.

The number of users in a typical month is around 200,000 visits. Now the number has doubled.

“At first we thought it was a technical fault,” says Mallenius.

Queuing places you can ask with the diary number. For example, individual customers or large employers are “very active anyway”, and according to Mallenius, about a third of the chatbot’s inquiries concern queue places.

Since it has turned out that several queuing place information has been systematically searched with consecutive diary numbers. The Finnish Immigration Service disabled the queue search on May 17, but otherwise the chatbot is still in use.

An alternative way to ask for a place in the queue is being investigated. For now, there will be automatic notifications about the processing of applications as they progress.

“There is no suspicion of criminal activity here. Customers don’t have to worry,” says Mallenius.

Technical the investigation and official cooperation with the police is still in progress, so Mallenius says everything is still open. The reason for the searches is unknown.

However, according to Mallenius’s information, queuing places have not been applied for in a targeted manner. Presumably, the information has not been retrieved from abroad either, comments Mallenius.

“The personal data of the Immigration Office’s customers has not been compromised,” Migri’s press release promises.