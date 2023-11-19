Migratory fish | The government would give a jackpot to release this rapid – It won’t work, says the electricity company

The government program has allocated money for the demolition of the Heinävesi Palok power plant dam for the benefit of migratory fish, but the electricity company does not want to give up its power plant. Now the investigating officer is thinking about a solution to the stalemate.

Government wants to restore the Palok rapids route harnessed for hydropower production in Heinävedi in North Karelia. It would improve the living conditions of endangered migratory fish.

However, the electricity company that owns the hydroelectric power plant is not willing to give up its power plant, but wants to continue electricity production in Paloki.

Now the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry has appointed an investigator to think about a solution to the difficult situation. The ministry has ordered a report from the Natural Resources Center as well.

Prime minister Petteri Orpon The (kok) government wants to improve the living conditions of migratory fish by, among other things, restoring stream waters.

The restoration of the Paloki rapids is in the government program, where 20 million euros have been set aside for the demolition of the Paloki rapids dam

Dismantling the dam and rehabilitating the rapids would be by far the best solution for migratory fish, according to a report commissioned by the ministry and carried out by ely centers published in May in the report.

According to the report, the major project would cost 30–40 million euros. There are also many uncertainties associated with its implementation.

One one of the biggest uncertainties concerns the owner of the Palok hydropower plant, Pohjois-Karjalan Sähkö (PKS).

The electricity company does not want to give up the Palok power plant. According to it, the power plant plays an important role as a regulating force that balances the fluctuation of electricity production and ensures energy self-sufficiency.

The company has said that it supports the so-called Nälönvirta model. In it, a separate fishway would be built for migratory fish and electricity production would continue in Paloki.

“Our position has not changed at all. We still believe that the Nälönvirta model would be the right solution”, says the CEO of PKS Tuure Aho for HS.

“Perhaps it is good to recognize the realities. If more than half of the rapids have been uprooted, is rebuilding them any more restoration?”

According to Aho, hydropower is of great importance to PKS. The company manages ten hydropower plants, eight of which are its own.

Of the power plants owned by the company, Palokki is the largest in terms of production. It produces about a third of the company’s hydropower production and acts as a significant producer of regulating power in North Karelia.

“Basically, Palokki is not for sale. No plant, no production and no land,” says Aho.

“But what is the state’s final state of will, and what solution or alternatives would they be ready for in the end? However, we have a clear desire for which solution would be promoted.”

The electricity company owned by the municipalities of the area. Aho says that the company has organized an event for the owners, where information has been shared and Palok’s situation discussed.

According to Aho, nothing has happened that would have changed or is about to change the electricity company’s position. The company’s representatives have also met with the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Sari Essayahin (kd).

“The discussion link is with the ministry, but I want to emphasize that no negotiations have taken place. Negotiations are a separate issue, but there has been a general discussion about Palok’s situation.”

According to Aho, the new investigation officer and the company have already been in contact with each other.

“We are waiting to see how the investigation officer proceeds with the matter.”

Ministry appointed an agronomist as the surveyor in October Esa Härmälän. He is expected to propose a solution, among other things, on the implementation possibilities, costs and financing of the restoration.

The survey is also supposed to map the effects on migratory fish stocks, other nature, electricity production and security of supply. It is supposed to be completed by the end of January.

In turn, the Natural Resources Center’s report is to assess how the restoration would affect Saimaa’s endangered migratory fish stocks: the highly endangered Saimaa lake trout and especially the extremely endangered Saimaa lake salmon.