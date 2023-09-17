Migratory birds | The white-cheeked geese’s stopover in Finland is getting longer, the migration will start in the next few weeks

The warm weather has postponed the autumn migration of white-cheeked geese.

White-cheeked geese will start their autumn migration probably starting or the following week at the latest, a spokesman for the Birdlife Suomi organization Jan Södersved tells STT.

According to the organization, the first small groups may have already arrived from the northeast, but we are still waiting for the actual migration to begin.

“Usually the migration has already started at this point, but the warm weather in the nesting area has postponed it until later,” says Södersved.

The weather is the most significant factor when white-cheeked geese start planning to start their migration. So far, according to Södersved, the nesting area of ​​white-fronted geese has mostly been against the wind and moderately warm.

“When the winds turn to northerly directions there and the air gets colder and there is a cold burst like this, it makes them go.”

Finland the breeding area of ​​arctic geese migrating through is on the coast of the Arctic Ocean in Russia’s Novaya Zemlya. In the spring and autumn, Finland is only a stopover for them on their way from the breeding area to the wintering area and vice versa.

The geese travel mainly across eastern and southern Finland to the shores of the North Sea to Holland, where the main wintering areas are located.

“They stay here [Suomeen] to refuel and then continue the journey again.”

After the autumn migration, white-cheeked geese return to Finland next time in April–May.

“The main migration is around the middle of May, the first ones may arrive already at the end of April,” says Södersved.

According to Södersved, there can be up to a couple of thousand birds in the largest migratory flock of geese. During migration, the flight speed is typically 50–60 kilometers per hour.

“It depends on the wind and weather conditions, how quickly the journey is made.”

Birdlife and the ely center of North Karelia by Finland’s own breeding population has remained stable or slightly decreased since the peak year of 2019. A total of 27,600 individuals were observed in this year’s autumn census.

Geese nesting in Finland are counted according to Birdlife in August–September. The observations were still focused on the capital region and Western Finland. The largest number of white-fronted geese in one place in the count was observed this fall in Mietoiinen, Mynämäki, on September 12, 3,100 geese.

According to Birdlife, an increase in the population was observed this year, especially in the northern Gulf of Pohjanlahti, while the population in the capital region and Varsinais-Finland was found to be lower than in previous calculations.

According to the monitoring that started in 2008, the breeding population of white-cheeked geese in Finland grew steadily throughout the last decade. The peak was reached in 2019, after which growth stopped and the direction of development even turned downward.