Migratory birds | The arrival of snow made some of the migratory birds turn back

Geese are looking for food in the fields of Viikki in Helsinki. The larks and humpbacks started heading back in the greatest numbers.

Snow fall up to the southern coast has caused thousands of migratory birds to take a back pack on their way back to Finland.

Spokesperson for Finnish Birdlife Jan Södersved says that the spring migration of birds has now stopped for at least a few days.

He says that already on Sunday thousands of larks and hummingbirds that came to Uusimaa have turned back.

In many places, the larks had already spread out to their territories, but when the snow started to blow and freeze, they gathered in flocks in places where they could still find food.

Södersved points out that it is still early spring and only a few migratory birds have arrived. Species that arrive at the beginning of the migration season are better adapted to winter conditions than species that arrive later.

To a new country Canada geese, wood geese and tundra geese have arrived by the thousands. Sea geese and white-cheeked geese have also arrived, but less.

Species that arrive early, which are better able to withstand winter conditions, do not easily turn back to the south. They can survive without food for a while if they are in good condition.

Helsinki Living in Latomantarano Pekka Halttunen photographed geese in the fields of Viikki on Monday.

“There were Canada geese and wood geese.”

Södersved thinks that Viikki’s fields must be exactly the kind of place where geese can still find food. They eat hay they find under the snow.

Halttunen says that geese arrived in Viikki’s fields last week.

“The snowdrift was thick on Monday between 2 and 3 p.m. The snow came almost horizontally,” he says.

“It looked great when the birds flew in a snowstorm.”

Halttunen said that the geese changed their position by flying, so you got great pictures of them.