The celebrations for Peru’s Independence —which begin this Friday and end on Monday, July 29—, in addition to exacerbating patriotism, raise high expectations due to the impact they usually cause in economic terms. According to estimates by the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Tourism, this long holiday for Fiestas Patrias will mobilize around 1.7 million tourists and, with this, will generate approximately 200 million dollars.

In the last few hours, these estimates are at risk of suffering a dramatic fall due to the announcement of an indefinite strike by the National Union of CAS Workers of the National Immigration Superintendence (Sicasmigra), which will begin this Saturday, July 27, on the eve of the central day of the patriotic festivities.

There are 700 workers nationwide, experts in migration policy, who are in charge of border control, issuing passports and processing paperwork that would seriously impact entry and exit from Peru, as well as the flow of imports and exports and, of course, would alter domestic tourism.

The union’s Board of Directors has issued a statement explaining that the strike is due to a series of breaches by the National Immigration Superintendence: infrastructure in poor condition at the central headquarters, zonal headquarters and immigration control posts; favoritism in the selection of personnel; and low salaries that are frozen due to their type of work.

“The union has exhausted all avenues for dialogue and negotiation without obtaining satisfactory responses to its just demands (…) We reiterate our commitment to providing a quality public service to citizens, however, we cannot allow the labor rights of those we represent to continue to be violated,” they state in the letter.

Yasser Boluarte, a representative of the union, has reported that they plan to leave a minimum number of workers at each immigration checkpoint. “The immigration inspector cannot be replaced by anyone, because they must know the immigration policy. We are national security. We will leave a minimum number of people, but they will not be supplied,” he explained. So far, the Constitutional Province of Callao has joined the motion, as well as personnel from cities in fourteen regions: Lima, Tumbes, Piura, Iquitos, Chiclayo, Trujillo, Chimbote, Huancayo, Pucallpa, Arequipa, Puerto Maldonado, Cusco, Puno and Tacna.

Jorge Fernández, former superintendent of Immigration, has warned that the strike would benefit most from criminals with a valid arrest warrant, as they could flee due to less control. “There is no guarantee that the workers who replace them will have access to the warrant system. In this way, any person with a valid arrest warrant could leave without problems, either by land or plane,” Fernández said, making it clear that Peruvian borders would become even more porous than they already are.

But the strike would not only aggravate public insecurity, but also tourism. Juan Stoessel, vice president of the Cusco Chamber of Tourism, has expressed his concern about this. “It would be a great setback now that we are in full recovery. The problem is the entry of foreigners into Peru and the delays that this could cause. We hope that they declare it illegal, these unions always try to obtain better working conditions with this type of measures in these times,” Stoessel told the newspaper Perú 21.

The truth is that the Migration union is denouncing an inequity in salaries, to the extent that they are demanding a total of twelve bonuses for the period 2024-2025. “We have been on the same salary for more than ten years. What we earn is not enough and our indeterminate CAS (administrative services contracting) regime does not allow us changes. That is why we are asking for bonuses. We move the country, we are the ones who work at the airport morning, afternoon and night,” complains Yasser Boluarte, a representative of the union.

Due to the strike, it is estimated that daily losses will exceed two and a half million dollars. This Thursday, the 25th, the National Superintendence of Immigration will hold the last conciliation meeting with the union. Officials from the Ministry of Labor and Employment Promotion will also participate. If an agreement is not reached and the strike is carried out, the entrances and exits of the country will be chaotic during Fiestas Patrias.

