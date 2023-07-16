Monday, July 17, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Migration | Unicef: Almost 300 children died in the Mediterranean this year

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 16, 2023
in World Europe
0
Migration | Unicef: Almost 300 children died in the Mediterranean this year

There are probably more dead and missing because the number of passengers on migrant ships is usually unknown and ships also disappear unnoticed.

of the UN According to data collected by Unicef, almost 300 children have died or gone missing in the Mediterranean this year, reports AFP.

Published by Unicef ​​on Friday the report according to at least 289 children have died or disappeared while trying to come to Europe via the central Mediterranean route, i.e. in practice from the countries of North Africa towards Italy.

According to the statistics of the UN refugee agency UNHCR, a total of 1,827 people have died or gone missing in the Mediterranean this year.

There are twice as many dead and missing children this year compared to last year. Unicef ​​insists on expanding safe, legal and accessible routes to Europe.

As a whole the numbers may be higher because there have been several shipwrecks in the Mediterranean with no survivors, says UNICEF’s head of migration and refugee affairs to AFP Verena Knaus. In addition, some shipwrecks may have gone unnoticed.

See also  Austrian ski area with bad news - part remains closed: "Five meters of snow are missing"

According to Knaus, Europeans vacationing in the Mediterranean seem to be completely unaware of the tragedies happening in the same waters.

“This is a completely true, shocking reality, but we seem to be quite at peace with the fact that children die every day,” Knaus tells AFP.

Earlier this month it was reported that towing efforts by the Greek authorities may have caused the sinking of the migrant ship in June. Around 500 people are suspected to be missing after the disastrous shipwreck that happened on the coast of Greece. Many of them are believed to be children who had taken shelter in the ship’s hold.

of Unicef According to The largest number of migrants who have crossed the Mediterranean arrive in Italy, almost 70,000 people this year.

Most of the children set sail from Libya and Tunisia after first making the dangerous journey from other African countries or the Middle East.

See also  Freedom of speech | Pakistan allowed access to Wikipedia

More than two-thirds of the children who arrived came alone without a guardian or had lost their parents during the journey. Children traveling alone are at greater risk of encountering violence, abuse and ill-treatment, Unicef ​​states.

#Migration #Unicef #children #died #Mediterranean #year

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Fable’s narrative lead leaves Playground Games

Fable's narrative lead leaves Playground Games

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result