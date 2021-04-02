Migration U.S. Border Guards Rescue 3- and 5-Year-Old Sisters from the Desert – Video Shows Smugglers Drop Children Over Border Fence Against Mexico

A video released by the border authorities shows how smugglers drop toddlers over a four-meter border fence.

Border authorities rescued 3- and 5-year-old children at the Mexican-U.S. border on Tuesday night after smugglers dropped the children over the border fence.

The matter is reported by, among others, the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC and an American news channel CNN.

A video released by the border authorities shows how two adults bring Ecuadorian sisters to the border on Tuesday night, March 30th. One of the adults rises over the fence, lifts the children over the fence, and drops them to the side of the state of New Mexico, USA.

After dropping the children over a four-meter border fence, the smugglers leave the scene, leaving the sisters to their own devices.

The United States the Border Guard says in its bulletin rescued children from a “potentially life-threatening situation”.

A border authority who saw the situation alerted auxiliary forces to the scene, and the children were taken to the hospital for a medical examination. They are currently in the care of the authorities.

Authorities are trying to identify the smugglers in order to hold them accountable.

“I am appalled by the way in which these smugglers cruelly dropped innocent children over the fence limit. If our authorities had not been vigilant, these siblings would have had to be in a harsh desert environment for hours, ”says the corresponding border authority in the El Paso area. Gloria I. Chavez in the bulletin.

Migration figures The United States has been on the rise for months. According to Border Patrol statistics, more than 100,000 immigrants crossed the Mexican-US border in February. Volumes are expected to increase at least further in April.

Last Saturday, a nine-year-old Mexican child was reported dead, when he had crossed the border into the United States with his mother and younger sibling.

On the border there is a risk of a new humanitarian crisis, as the number of children and young people crossing the border alone has also grown rapidly.

In the background is the president Joe Biden predecessor Donald Trumpia a more open immigration policy. For example, Biden does not deport unaccompanied minors.

By the last week, more than 17,500 children and young people traveling alone were in the custody of U.S. authorities, CNN says.

The problem is that there is no suitable accommodation for all newcomers. Last Tuesday the first images of migrant centers during the Biden period were published. The situation is embarrassing for the Biden administration, as it takes a lot of resources to accommodate and care for migrant minors.

Several media outlets have reported on the plight of migrant children and young people. For example, at the Donna Treatment Center in Texas, children slept on exercise mats, some in shifts, as there was a shortage of space. Calls to a family was forbidden, and because the children were divided into groups by age and sex, siblings were separated from each other. One said he saw the sun only from the shower window. The lack of washing facilities has also been criticized.

