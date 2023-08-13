Migration | Two drowned in Tunisia after the boat sank, one of the dead was a baby

During the past week, dozens of people have died on the route between Tunisia and Italy.

At least two people died after a boat sank on Saturday in Tunisia, reports news agency AFP. Another of the dead was a baby.

The ship carrying Tunisian migrants sank just 120 meters from the coast of the port city of Gabès, says the Tunisian Coast Guard.

There were 20 people on board, five of whom were still missing on Saturday evening. One of the dead was a baby and the other a 20-year-old man, the coast guard says. 13 people were rescued, including the parents of the dead baby.

Gabès authorities have started an investigation to find out the causes that led to the accident.

According to eyewitnesses who spoke to reporters, those on the boat saw a trawler, which they thought was a Coast Guard vessel. The boat tried to turn back, but it capsized. At the same time, the baby on the ship got caught in the fishing nets on the deck.

More than 1,800 people have died this year in shipwrecks on the migration route of the central Mediterranean, says the International Organization for Migration (IOM). The number is twice as high as last year.

During the past week, it has been reported that dozens of migrants have drowned on the route between Tunisia and Italy.

During two days, more than 600 people were rescued on the same route, SOS Mediterranee, the organization that operates the rescue ship Ocean Viking, said on Friday.