Migration | Tunisia stopped more than 400 migrants trying to reach Europe in one night

Tunisia is suffering from an economic crisis, which has led to increased attempts to leave the country in the hope of a better life.

Tunisian The coast guard said on Sunday that it had stopped more than 400 migrants in 16 different operations in one night. They aspired to Europe by sea.

“On the night between Saturday and Sunday, the coast guard in different parts of Tunisia managed to prevent 16 sea crossings and save 423 people,” the coast guard said in its announcement.

71 of the immigrants were Tunisians and the rest from sub-Saharan African countries. The background of the large number may be calm sailing.

The coast around Sfax in Tunisia has become an important starting point for those aspiring to Europe. Those departing from Sfax and North Africa to Europe often go to the Italian island of Lampedusa, which is located between the east coast of Tunisia and Sicily. According to Italy, more than 32,000 immigrants entered the country last year, of which 18,000 were Tunisians.

