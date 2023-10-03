The EU has reached an agreement with Tunisia to curb illegal migration. But Tunis rejects the financial aid provided – and seeks contact with Moscow.

Tunesien should become Europe’s preferred partner in the fight against illegal migration. But Tunisian President Kaïs Saïed doesn’t want to know anything about it. He rejected the money provided by the EU, calling it a “handout”. The head of state seems to be particularly angry about the almost 67 million euros that the EU wants to transfer two and a half months after signing an agreement to help Tunisia curb illegal migration. Almost 25 million euros of this are part of projects that have been running for some time.

Tunisia is ready to cooperate, but does not want “disrespectful favors,” said the statement on Monday evening. Saïed rejected the funds, which would include 60 million euros in budget support, “not because of the ridiculous amount”: the offer violates the agreement signed in Tunis and “the spirit of the conference in Rome” on migration in July had been advised.