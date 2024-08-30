US Vice President, Kamala Harris on Thursday underwent her first in-depth interview since being named the Democratic candidate for the White House. A space in which he was firm on immigration and energy policy.

Harris also opened the door to including a Republican in her cabinet and said the United States is ready to “turn the page” on Donald Trump.

Kamala Harris during a campaign event in the US Photo:EFE

Since Joe Biden abandoned his bid for a second term on July 21, Harris had spoken to some reporters and even influencers, but this was her first formal face-to-face with a media outlet.She chose CNN in a recorded speech accompanied by her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

How did it go? In his analysis of the interview, CNN concluded that Harris preferred to address broad issues rather than her detailed policy plans. But he says the vice president has shown herself to be “more skilled, disciplined and prepared” than she was when she tried to be the Democratic presidential nominee in 2020 or even at certain points during her vice presidential term.

“Harris fluidly responded to questions and comments about her vulnerabilities by moving on to safer talking points, as she was unable to do in a damaging interview with NBC in 2021. Harris also avoided making obvious mistakes that could derail her campaign and force her into damage control. in vital preparation for his debate with the former president on September 10,” the news network said in its review of the debate.

These were the key themes of Harris’s conversation with CNN.

1. Irregular migration in the United States

Illegal migration has become a battle horse for the November 5 elections contested by Harris, 59, and former Republican President Donald Trump, 78.

It is one of Trump’s favorite topics, who at his rallies blames migrants for all the country’s ills and the Democrats for not doing enough to solve them. So the topic was also the focus of his talk with journalist Dana Bash.

In the interview with CNN, Harris sought to portray herself as a strong leader on the issue, saying there should be consequences for those who cross the border illegally. “I’m the only person in this race who actually served in a border state as attorney general to enforce our laws, and I would enforce our laws as president,” she said.

“We have laws that must be enforced and applied” that address “the problem of people crossing our border illegally” and there should be consequences,” he insisted.

Migrants arrive at the border between Mexico and the United States in Ciudad Juárez. Photo:AFP

The journalist asked Harris why the Biden administration waited so long to implement asylum restrictions at the border. The Democratic candidate did not directly answer the question, but He said Democrats tried to negotiate with Republicans on a bill to take action on the border, but Republicans opposed the initiative.

“Donald Trump heard about this bill that would have helped secure our border. And because he believes it would not have helped him politically, he told his people in Congress, ‘Don’t bring it up. ‘ He killed the bill — a border security bill that would have put 1,500 more agents on the border,” he said.

2. The war in the Gaza Strip

In the interview with CNN, The journalist asked Harris if she would do anything different than what the Joe Biden administration has done with respect to Israel. Harris did not disagree with the current president’s measures and reiterated that Israel’s right to defend itself must be recognized, as well as the suffering of the Palestinians during the current conflict.

“Let me be very clear. I am unequivocal and unwavering in my commitment to defending Israel and its ability to defend itself. And that’s not going to change. But let’s take a step back. On October 7, 1,200 people were massacred, many of them young women simply attending a music festival. Women were horribly raped. As I said then, I say today, Israel had the right to defend itself. We would. And how we do it matters. They have killed too many innocent Palestinians. And we have to come to an agreement,” he stated.

Israeli shelling of the Hamad residential district and its surroundings in Khan Yunis, Gaza. Photo:AFP

3. Donald Trump’s candidacy and insults

The Democratic candidate, who has become a political phenomenon since President Joe Biden withdrew from the election race on July 21also harshly attacked Trump, accusing him of having “divided” the country. “I think people are ready to move on,” he said.

Harris also responded to Trump’s insults during the presidential race. The former president has said that “Harris turned black,” referring to her ancestry.

To which she replied: “That strategy is old. Next question, please.”

The Democratic presidential candidate also wanted to give a message of reconciliation and was open to having a Republican in her eventual administration. if he wins. “I think it would be beneficial to the American public to have a member of my Cabinet who is a Republican,” he said.

Donald Trump at a press conference in Florida. Photo:Getty Images via AFP

4. Kamala Harris’s changes in position

Harris took advantage of the interview to make a staunch defense of his principles throughout his career and He said that although he has changed some of his positions since he assumed the vice presidency in January 2021 alongside Biden, his values ​​remain intact.

“The most important and significant aspect of my political outlook and decisions is that my values ​​have not changed,” she said, when asked about her shift on issues such as border security or hydraulic fracturing (‘fracking’).

Kamala Harris during the Democratic National Convention. Photo:AFP

Journalist Dana Bash recalled how in September 2019 Harris was in favor of applying a federal ban on this technique to extract oil and gas from the subsoil on her first day in office. Once in power, she cast the decisive vote to expand contracts and on Thursday she maintained that she will not veto it.

It is a controversial issue, especially in the state of Pennsylvania, where the hydrocarbon sector provides numerous jobs and income.

“I have always believed (…) that the climate crisis is real, that it is an urgent matter” and that the United States must meet “deadlines” in terms of greenhouse gas emissions, he insisted.

5. Joe Biden

The vice president was also questioned about President Joe Biden and his withdrawal from the presidential race. Harris said she did not regret saying Biden was fit to serve four more years and praised his commitment and judgment during his time in the White House.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Photo:EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

“I’ve served with President Biden for almost four years and I can tell you this is one of the greatest honors of my career, really. He cares deeply about the American people. He’s very smart and loyal to the people (…). He has the intelligence, the commitment and the judgment, the disposition that I think the American people rightly deserve in their president,” he added.

Harris also recounted how she learned Biden would drop out of the presidential race in July. “We were sitting down to do a puzzle. And the phone rang. And it was Joe Biden. And he told me what he had decided to do. And I asked him, ‘Are you sure?’ And he said, ‘Yes.’ And that’s how I found out.”

*With AFP and Efe