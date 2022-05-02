The journey that thousands of Colombian immigrants to crown the so-called American dream through ‘El Hueco’ towards the southern border with the United States is one full of dangers and whose greatest risk is meeting with death.

This was made clear by the case of Juan Carlos Rivera, a young man from Bogotá who lost his life last February when he tried to cross illegally from Mexico.

Even for the “lucky” ones who reach reach the gates of the United Stateswhat seems to be the beginning of a new life, in reality is just the beginning of a drama that many times includes immediate deportation, his arrest for long months in overcrowded detention centers, a life under the shadows of illegality or, at best, the endless wait for their asylum claims to be resolved.

Although this is not a new phenomenon, what is certain is that there is currently a record immigration of nationals through ‘El Hueco’.

According to updated statistics from the Customs and Border Protection Office (CPB for its acronym in English) in fiscal year 2022, which began in October 2021, there are already more than 40,000 arrests of Colombians on the southern border. To put that figure in context, in 2021 the total number has been about 10,000.

In other words, in just the first five months of the fiscal year, the number of detainees registered during the whole of last year quadrupled.

Many of them are being expelled immediately through the so-called title 42a political controversy that dates back to the years of the Donald Trump administration and that allows them to be deported expressly – without the usual judicial procedure – alleging that the covid-19 pandemic created a health emergency and that migrants are a “risk ” because they can spread it.

According to figures compiled by the NGO Witnesses on the Border, since March more than 2,500 Colombians have been returned through this route using charter flights paid for by the US government.

In fact, there is a kind of “race against time” to try to expel as many people as possible before May 23, the date set by the Joe Biden administration for the expiration of Title 42. Something that remains to be seen this week after a judge decided to temporarily block the Democratic president’s decision.

Still, many of those detained are also being processed through Title 8, which is the regular process that people who arrive at the border and apply for asylum go through. It is there where this second journey begins, about which there is not much official information.

According to Adam Isacson, an expert on hemispheric security at the NGO Wola, the vast majority of immigrants who arrive at the southern border do so with the intention of surrendering to the authorities to request asylum.

In the case of Colombians, up to 70 percent would be arriving through Yuma, a border city in Arizona, and the same through Nogales, also in this state.

Once they are turned over to authorities, usually the border patrol, officials must decide whether to apply Title 42 to the person or prosecute through Title 8.

According to Isacson, his fate depends a lot on the first words he says: “If he manages to explain to the official that he fears for his life if he is returned to Colombia, it is most likely that his case will go to Title 8 and an investigation will be initiated. asylum process”, explains the expert.

But, in general, you must provide some proof or reason that justifies that fear and many do not have it or cannot articulate it in English. In addition, his name is checked against a database to determine if he has a criminal record, in which case he is usually deported immediately.

Once Title 8 eligibility is determined, that same official must decide if the person poses any kind of risk to the community or is a flight risk. And that very much depends on whether it is an individual case or a family unit.

If it is an individual, in 99 percent of the cases, says Isacson, the person ends up being sent to a detention center where they must remain while the asylum process progresses.

In the case of family units with children, they are usually released across the border (into the United States) within a few days. That’s because US law prevents the arrest of minors for more than three weeks.

During the years of Donald Trump’s presidency, an intense controversy with international scope was generated, since the decision was made to keep families under arrest regardless of whether they had children or even in many cases separating the family nucleus, leaving the parents in detention centers and sent their children to temporary homes.

That practice, which caused an earthquake of criticism, was suspended when Trump was still in office and under Biden it is not being applied. But it is one of the reasons that explains why immigrants now prefer to make the journey through ‘El Hueco’ with their whole family instead of the practices of yesteryear, when one of the parents traveled first and then, once established, sent for the rest of his family.

In the case of Colombians, according to CPB figures, some 23,000 of those arrested this fiscal year arrived alone and another 18,000 in family units. In other words, it is likely that of those 23,000, the vast majority have either been deported expressly or are in detention centers.

But the CPB does not discriminate against the nationality of those it holds under arrest. At least not in real time and it may be many years before those statistics are known.

Currently, the number of immigrants at the March court in detention centers is about 31,000 people. Another 216,000 are under house arrest or being monitored by devices such as bracelets that prevent them from leaving a specific area and alert authorities to their location. But he doesn’t know how many of them are Colombian.

In the case of family units, the situation is different. Many, of course, are currently being returned via Title 42. But a large percentage of them are admitted through Title 8, which allows them to be quickly released on the other side of the border while their asylum immigration proceedings progress through the courts.

This is known from anecdotal information compiled by organizations such as Wola and others such as Casa Alitas and the Kino Initiative Foundation for the Border, which offer them temporary shelter and food, or the Tucson-based Florence Project, which provides legal advice for their application. of asylum.

And it is they who have reported encounters with a large number of Colombians already on the other side of the border. What follows from there is also confusing and depends on each asylum claim, both for individuals in detention centers and for released families.

According to the Freedom for Immigrants foundation, under the Biden administration the approval rate for asylum applications has risen to 37 percent, compared to 29 percent under Trump.

But given the large number of pending applications, the processing backlog is years. In fiscal year 2021, to cite an example, only 23,000 applications were resolved, of which 8,300 were favorable. That among more than a million that are still pending to be resolved. And that translates into months if not years of waiting.

According to Freedom for Immigrants, among the people detained in detention centers with whom they work, 48 percent of them are held between two and four years and up to five percent remain beyond four years.

In fact, only 7 percent get out of detention centers in six months or less. And in many cases, after all that waiting, the application is denied and the person ends up being deported.

For those who are protected by Title 8, in general family units, depending on how the process progresses, after a year they receive a permit that allows them to work in the US while the process is resolved. But other nuclei never return to the authorities and simply remain living illegally, with all that that implies.

Even for those who respect the process, it is a tortuous road because during the first few months they lack work permits, which forces them to work in informal sectors of the economy, such as construction, restaurants and other types of temporary activities where they are not They are so strict when it comes to requesting papers.

And while some families travel with a cushion of money for this first phase, most do not have the resources and are forced to work in these sectors, where wages are very low and employers take advantage of their illegal situation to force them to work. more hours in precarious conditions.

The riskiest path

Of course, there is also another group of immigrants who cross the border illegally without turning themselves in to the authorities.

According to the CPB his arrest rate is 82 percent. In other words, it is assumed that 18 percent sneak into the country without seeking asylum.

That would indicate, in very general terms, that at least 8,000 Colombians could have opted for this route in this fiscal year 2022.

But in this case, their only alternative would be to live illegally permanently or attempt an asylum application after their entry, which starts off on the wrong foot because the initial entry into the US was in violation of the law.



What’s next for them once they’re in the United States? For those who are released or enter illegally, everything is relative. Although organizations such as Casa Alitas and other groups that operate on the border help them in the initial days, and even finance a bus or plane ticket to their next destination, contact with most is generally lost once they are out of the country. other side, so there is no exact reference to which part of the country they travel to settle.

Anecdotal and historical evidence indicates that they tend to migrate to areas of the United States where there are already established communities of Colombians who help them or where they have a family member or friend.

It is estimated that in the North American country, between illegal and legal, live at least 2.5 million Colombians, mostly in Florida, New York, New Jersey, and other East Coast states like Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. But many tend to gravitate to where there is a job offer.

In any case, the “life after ‘El Hueco’ is an equally complex one full of obstacles, which many times for those who manage to survive that hell also ends up on a return plane.

