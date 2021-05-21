W.How many may have been shot here just before they reached the other side? How many drowned trying to swim the Danube towards freedom? How many were caught and beaten half to death before they disappeared into dungeons for years, without a trace and without rights? Nobody knows the exact figures, but the border area between Romania and Yugoslavia has retained its horror in the memories of contemporaries. Here near Timisoara and a little further south, at the Iron Gate, where the Danube is a border river, thousands of people tried in the second half of the last century to escape the reign of terror of the Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceausescu. Fortunately, Yugoslavia was their first forecourt.

The historical landscape of the Banat, located at the foothills of the Pannonian lowlands, does not oppose much to the view. The area extends without hills in every direction, as if a giant steamroller had passed over it. There is no border fence, and even in the gloomy Ceausescu times there was no one.

Nevertheless, it was almost impossible to flee Romania, says Commissioner Negoescu. Cristian Negoescu is the deputy head of the border police in the Jimbolia border section, a small town in the Romanian part of the Banat. The Banat used to belong to the Habsburg Empire, but after the First World War it was brutally dismembered by the Paris suburb agreements. The eastern part of the Banat was added to Romania, western Yugoslavia and Serbia. The architects of the European post-war order did not care that thousands of families and a historically grown region were torn apart. Since then, a state border has run through the Banat.



Waiting for the next stage: migrants in Majdan in Serbia on their way to Romania.

Image: Reuters





We are in the border area with Commissioner Negoescu, and he talks about what it looked like here in communist times: about the three-tier system of border patrols that reached deep into the hinterland. About the ban on growing grain or maize in the border area, as refugees could have hidden in them in the summer. From the order to fire the border troops.

Irregular border crossings like never before

That was long ago. For decades no one has had to endure the fear of death to be able to leave Romania. And yet the Serbian-Romanian border in the Banat has been the scene of irregular border crossings on a scale like never before for several months. Here in the triangle between Serbia, Romania and Hungary, a new branch of the connection that is often referred to as the “Balkan route” has emerged. The route of irregular migration that leads from Greece via other south-east European countries and Austria to Germany.

Most of the migrants in Romania are young men from Afghanistan, but also from Pakistan, Syria and the Maghreb. They often come in groups – and as long as Romania’s border police comply with applicable European law, they cannot prevent anyone from entering Romanian territory and applying for asylum. “It is the duty of the border police to inform migrants that it is illegal to enter Romania illegally,” said Commissioner Negoescu in a perfectly awkward manner. However, if the hikers are not impressed by the warning that something illegal is illegal, they simply keep walking and the Romanian border police will not prevent them from crossing the border.