DARIÉN CAP, Panama — With every step through the jungle you can make money.

Boat transfer to the rainforest: $40. A guide along the treacherous route once you start walking: $170. A charger to carry your backpack through the muddy mountains: $100. A plate of rice with chicken after an arduous climb: 10 dollars. All-inclusive packages with tents, boots and other essential items: $500 or more.

Hundreds of thousands of migrants are now passing through a strip of jungle known as the Darién Gap, the only land route from South America to the United States, in a record tide that the Biden Administration and the Colombian government have promised to stop.

But the windfall is too big to pass up, and the entrepreneurs are not clandestine smugglers hiding from the authorities. They are politicians, prominent businessmen and elected leaders, who send thousands of immigrants to the United States in plain sight every day — and earn millions of dollars a month.

“We have organized everything: the boatmen, the guides, the bag carriers,” said Darwin García, an elected member of the community board in Acandí, a Colombian municipality at the entrance to the jungle. The crush of immigrants is “the best thing that could have happened” to a poor town like his, he said. Now, García’s younger brother, Luis Fernando Martínez, director of a local tourism association, is one of the main candidates for mayor of Acandí — and defends the migration business as the only profitable industry in a place that “does not “It had a defined economy before.”

The Darien Gap has quickly become one of the most pressing political and humanitarian crises. of the western hemisphere. More than 360,000 people have crossed the jungle so far in 2023, reports the Panamanian Government.

The United States, Colombia and Panama signed an agreement in April to “end the illicit movement of people” through the Darien Gap, a practice that “leads to the death and exploitation of vulnerable people for significant profit.” Today, that profit is greater than ever, with local leaders raising tens of millions of dollars this year alone from migrants.

“This is a beautiful economy,” said Fredy Marín, a former councilman from the neighboring municipality of Necoclí who runs a boat company that transports migrants on their way to the United States, charging $40 a head. Marín is running for Mayor of Necoclí and promises to preserve the thriving immigration industry.

White House officials say they believe the Colombian government is fulfilling its commitment to ending illicit migration.

But on the ground the opposite is true. The New York Times has spent months around the Darien Gap and the national government has, at best, a marginal presence.

President Gustavo Petro of Colombia acknowledged that the national government had little control over the region, but added that its goal was not to stop migration through the Darien. After all, he argued, the roots of this migration were “the product of poorly taken measures against the Latin American people,” particularly by the United States, pointing to Washington’s sanctions against Venezuela.

Local leaders have decided to take charge of the migration themselves.

Today the business is operated by elected community board members like García through a registered nonprofit—the Fundación Social Nueva Luz del Darién—started by the board president and his family. It runs the entire route from Acandí to the Panama border—setting prices, collecting fees, and operating sprawling jungle camps.

The foundation has hired more than 2,000 local guides and backpack carriers. Migrants pay for tiers of what the foundation calls “services,” including the $170 basic guide and security package to the border. Then, an immigration “adviser” places two bracelets on their wrists as proof of payment. “Like a Disney ticket,” said Renny Montilla, 25, a construction worker from Venezuela.

Garcia said the foundation’s work is legal, in part because it guides people to, but not across, an international border.

Looming over the business is a powerful drug trafficking group, the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia, sometimes known as the Gulf Clan. Its control over this part of northern Colombia is so complete that the country’s Ombudsman’s Office qualifies the group as the “hegemonic” armed actor in the region. In a statement, the armed group said that “in no way” does it profit from “the business that traffics in the dreams of migrants.” Petro dismissed that idea and said the Gulf Clan was making $30 million a year from the migration business.

The transactions are visible. Before entering the jungle, migrants have to pay the group a tax of around $80 per person to obtain permission to cross the Darién, according to several people who collect the fee in Necoclí. Once migrants have paid, they even get a receipt, tax collectors say: a small sticker, often an American flag, on their passports.

Dense, hot and prone to heavy rain, crisscrossed by raging rivers and rugged mountains, the Darien rainforest acted for generations as a vast barrier between North and South America.

Armed groups have long used the forest for shelter and smuggling. The rugged terrain and threat of violence once kept away all but the most desperate. But crises and politics have caused a huge increase in the number of people traveling from South America to the United States in recent years. In August, almost 82,000 people made the journey through the Darién, Panamanian officials say, the largest monthly total ever recorded.

By professionalizing the business of migration, Colombian leaders say they can prevent their impoverished towns from being overwhelmed by hundreds of thousands of needy people, help migrants cross the jungle more safely and feed their own economies.

Migrant deaths in the Colombian part of the Darien now appear to be relatively low, aid workers say, because even the Gulf Clan has realized that the Darien’s notoriety is bad for business.

Boats leave from Necoclí every day and the docks are full of people from as far away as India, China and Afghanistan.

“Safe travels!” Marín employees shout with a microphone. “Happy journey!”

The streets of Necoclí are full of people speaking Mandarin, Persian and Nepali. Locals make a living selling flimsy tents, snake repellent and rubber boots for small children. Aid workers walk the streets offering jugs of water, diapers and sunscreen.

The poorest migrants arrive on foot. Most come from Venezuela, which has been mired in an economic and humanitarian crisis for almost a decade.

Once they have crossed the turbulent Gulf of Urabá, the passengers on Marín’s ships arrive in Acandí and are taken to a complex that García called “the refuge.”

García boasted of the nearby public works, built by the board with immigration funds. He said the town had spent decades trying to become a tourist destination. But for now, without decent schools, a hospital or even a road connecting him to the rest of the Country, all he had was migration.

“What we have done” with migration is more than what tourism contributed “in 50 years,” he stated.

The first jungle camp, Las Tecas, was once a muddy expanse. Today it is a village, with a welcome pavilion, security checkpoint, shops and restaurants, and even a billiards hall.

Here the Nueva Luz del Darién Social Foundation has organized the guides and backpack carriers. The foundation pays guides $125 per tour. The loaders are hired individually by the migrants, paying them between $60 and $120 per load.

On a recent morning, more than 2,000 migrants gathered at the camp. The walk to the border with Panama was about a day and a half and, along the way, the foundation had set up small camps where migrants could buy water and food. Prices rose as people moved up. A Gatorade was $2.50 at the start and $5 at the end. Ice cream vendors walked with the crowd.

After a day of walking, most of the group slept in a muddy, overcrowded area where restaurants offered fish or fried chicken for $10 a plate. Many families, having spent all their money to get here, did not eat anything.

On the Colombian side of the Darien, crime is lower, report aid groups and researchers who interview migrants at the end of the route. That perception of safety is sending more and more people into the woods.

But at the border with Panama, the foundation guides let them—crossing could lead to arrest—and the Gulf Clan’s power recedes. Many of the immigrants have no food or money left. The Panamanian side of the jungle is even more treacherous, and small criminal gangs lurk there, using rape to extract money and punish those who cannot pay.

The UN counted more than 140 migrant deaths in the Panamanian part of Darién last year, almost triple the previous year. At least 10 percent of them were children.

On his last day in Colombia, a man gave final instructions to the more than 2,000 migrants: move slowly, don’t get lost and follow a route marked with blue and green pieces of plastic. It would take three more days to reach the end of the jungle, where the UN and the Government of Panama offered support.

“From the municipality of Acandí,” he said before the migrants moved on, “we want to wish you a happy trip.”

By: Julie Turkewitz