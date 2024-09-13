Migration | Thousands of Chinese have taken the life-threatening route to the United States – Now the route is over and the eyes of the desperate are also turning to Finland

Two years ago, Zhou Yu made his way through the Panamanian rainforest to the United States in pursuit of the American dream. Now the route is over, and thousands of Chinese, tired of their country’s economic problems and dictatorship, are considering alternatives. Maybe to Finland?

Mies is lying on the grass. He has spread his limbs in all directions of the air like a starfish from the top.

“Quito, air of freedom, December 5, 2022,” reads the caption of the photo taken in Ecuador’s capital.

The man is Zhou Yu33, who flew from his home country of China via Singapore and Turkey to Ecuador two years ago with a clear destination in mind: