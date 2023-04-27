The expulsions of people originating from Venezuela by the border of Nogales, Sonora, present a daily increase and every day at least 150 women, men and minors arrive, although in some cases they are members of families that are separated in this process.

This was stated by the director of the shelter for migrants “San Juan Bosco”Juan Francisco Loureiro Esquer, in an interview for Debatewho explained that the immigration authority of the United States, with this massive detention of Venezuelans dispersed many families and its members reached various borders of Mexico.

“When the women arrived at our institution, they expressed a major concern because their husbands and children they were expelled by other borders”, he noted.

He stated that “for them it is a tremendous uncertainty not being able to have communication with their relatives.”

He explained that on April 15, the US immigration authorities began the expulsion of people of said nationality and the number has grown to date.

“On April 15, the deportations of people of Venezuelan nationality began. That day, the National Institute of Migration (INM) transferred one hundred women and 50 more arrived at the shelter on their own feet, ”he recalled.

To date, he indicated, the flow has varied every day and an average of 200 people have been served and last Saturday there were more than 300 women, men, girls and boys. On April 15, more women were attended.

Most of the people who are being expelled at the Nogales border intend to return to the United States, Loureiro Esquer said.

“They or the majority of them decided to turn themselves in to the immigration authorities of the United States; For these authorities it is an illegal way, since they are currently managed with an application called CBP One, which is where they can make an appointment with the immigration authorities to see if they are eligible for political or humanitarian asylum, ”he explained.

He reiterated that the plans of these people from Venezuela who are expelled by Nogales, Sonora, is to return to Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua and Matamoros, Tamaulipas, to try to return to the neighboring country to the north through the aforementioned application.

In the case of Sonora, the expulsion of these migrants is carried out only through the Nogales border, which is the largest in the state.

In addition, these processes are carried out by Mexicali and Tijuana, Baja California; Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua and Matamoros, Tamaulipas.