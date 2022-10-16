Mexico City.- The Venezuelan migrants transiting in caravans or otherwise irregular through Mexican territory will be excluded from the new route to enter the United States announced this week, warned the National Institute of Migration (INM).

He explained that the entry authorized by the US will have a digitized response in the place where the Venezuelan applicants are located, which will allow them to travel by air transportation.

In a statement, he reported that he agreed with the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) of EU keep permanent communication and coordination to follow up on the recently announced process of internment of Venezuelan migrants to the territory of that country.

“The INM shares this information for its commitment to safe, orderly and regular migration, and that Venezuelans who intend to travel to the United States do not miss the opportunity by doing so irregularly,” he said.

He stressed the importance that Venezuelan migrants who intend to enter the United States know the requirements and the procedure to follow.

He pointed out that it is essential that they request an advance authorization electronically.

“Likewise, it is necessary who have a contact (family, friend or other) who is in that country legally and guarantees them financial support or whatever is required to be able to enter; have your complete vaccination schedule; and pass an assessment regarding your biometrics and security data,” he added.

If at any time the person requesting entry to the US has already been expelled from that country or entered Mexican territory irregularlyhe warned, will be determined ineligible.