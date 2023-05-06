Migration | The US southern border will not open, even if the regulation changes, says the minister

Mexico warns migrants against scams as border controls ease.

of the United States the southern border will not be opened next week, even though the regulations that significantly restricted the entry of migrants will change, says the president Joe Biden administration.

The president is also affected by the end of the public health emergency declared due to the corona pandemic this month Donald Trump’s to the regulations restricting immigrants introduced during

On the basis of the regulations known as Title 42, migrants have been prevented from entering the country at the southern border of the United States citing corona safety.

in Texas the Homeland Security Minister who visited the border town of Brownsville on Friday Alejandro Mayorkas said that security measures are in place to prevent the flow of migrants.

According to Mayorkas, the United States is developing legal pathways for those who are eligible to enter the country. In addition, he says that there will be consequences for those who arrive in violation of the regulations.

“The border is not open, it has not been open, and it will not be open on May 11,” Mayorkas said.

The Title 42 regulations will expire next Thursday. Since 2020, hundreds of thousands of migrants have been prevented from entering the country under the guise of the regulations.

The border efforts have also been made to prepare for a possible increase in the number of migrants trying to cross. The United States announced on Tuesday that it would send 1,500 additional troops to ensure security along the US-Mexico border. 2,500 soldiers have already been there before this.

US Customs and Border Protection figures show that authorities had 192,000 “encounters” with migrants at the country’s southern border in March. March is the most recent month for which statistics are available.

Democratic President Biden’s administration has been under a lot of pressure because of the situation on the southern border. Republican policymakers have argued that Hispanics are already flooding across the border and the situation is expected to worsen next week when Title 42 expires.

“To May The 11th is a nightmare day for Americans, especially people in New Mexico and Texas,” said the Republican senator Lindsey Graham this week.

Graham predicted that between 900,000 and 1.1 million migrants would cross the border into the United States in the next 90 days.

In the future, the US administration will try to prevent the arrival of undocumented immigrants by using another set of rules. The regulation known as Title 8 effectively criminalizes illegal border crossings, which in turn makes it impossible for those who have crossed the border illegally to stay legally in the future.

The U.S. administration says that migrants and asylum seekers who want to enter the country must now register for interviews with immigration officials in either their home countries or transit countries to enter the border.

Mexico has warned migrants waiting for the easing of border controls about rumors spread by people smugglers.

President of Mexico Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador according to the so-called coyotes who smuggle people across the border, they trick undocumented migrants by telling them that migrants can cross the border after the regulations are lifted.

Obrador instead urges migrants to use legal channels to apply for US visas from their own countries.

“This really helps a lot in preventing migrant flows from increasing due to false information,” says the Mexican president.

of Mexico of the foreign minister by Marcelo Ebrard says human traffickers lure migrants to the US-Mexico border, make them pay thousands of dollars and tell them they can cross the border.

“It’s a lie,” Ebrard says, stressing that the smugglers are cheating.

According to Ebrard, a significant flow of migrants has been observed moving towards the border.