Migration | The United States plans to open an asylum center in Colombia and Guatemala

United States plans to open centers in Central America’s Guatemala and South America’s Colombia for asylum seekers heading to the Mexico-US border. Told about it news agency AP according to the President of the United States on Thursday Joe Biden administration.

According to the United States, the purpose of the centers is to slow down the arrival of asylum seekers at the border and reduce the need to make the dangerous journey through Central America, especially the Darién between Colombia and Panama.

The number of asylum seekers is expected to increase from May 11, when the former president Donald Trump the restrictions on entry due to the corona pandemic will be removed.

The United States also plans to increase deportation flights, according to the news agency Reuters, according to the US State Department and the US Homeland Security Agency.

Security Agency of the Secretary General By Alejandro Mayorkas according to the new plans, which also include accelerated processing for asylum seekers and intervention in human smuggling networks, alone will not slow down the fleeing of the politically and economically vulnerable from their countries.

The United States is expected to announce centers to be established in Guatemala and Colombia in other countries in the coming weeks. The centers would be operated by international organizations, such as the UN, and they would also handle family reunification cases.

Spain and Canada have also said they can accept asylum seekers through the centers.

Britain announced last year that he made an agreement with Rwanda that Rwanda will start hosting people who have applied for asylum in Britain.

The agreement was widely criticized as inhumane.