Migration | The Tunisian coast guard stopped more than 14,000 people from traveling this year – a fivefold increase in a year

April 7, 2023
Tunisia has long been a point of departure for people fleeing conflicts from as far away as Cameroon and Sudan and seeking safety in Europe.

Tunisian the coast guard says that it interrupted the journey of more than 14,000 migrants trying to get to Europe between January and March of this year.

The number is more than five times higher than in the first quarter of last year, when the Coast Guard stopped more than 2,500 people trying to reach Europe.

According to a Coast Guard statement, more than 13,000 migrants were from sub-Saharan Africa.

A considerable majority of the cases were on the coast of Sfax and Mahdia governorates, from which it is about 150 kilometers to the Italian island of Lampedusa.

Tunisia has long been a point of departure for people fleeing conflicts as far away as Cameroon and Sudan and seeking safety in Europe. We often set out on overcrowded and unseaworthy boats.

According to the Italian Ministry of the Interior, more than 14,000 migrants have arrived in Italy this year. At the same time last year, the number was just over 5,300.

Migration experts have pointed out that while European leaders say they are trying to prevent people smugglers from operating by interrupting migrants’ journeys, interrupting the journey will only return people to smugglers’ clients as long as there are no safe routes for those who need them.

