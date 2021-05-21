Migration The misery caused by the pandemic has driven Africans, and the gates of Europe are once again busier

North Africa is now leaving Europe for both non-nationals and its own citizens. The pandemic has taken a living from many, and despair has grown.

To Spain belonging to the small town of Ceuta on the coast of Morocco experienced a big surprise from the beginning of the week. In a couple of days, 8,000 people swam in the closely guarded area.

Last autumn, the Canary Islands also began to happen. When 2,700 immigrants had arrived on the islands in 2019, the number increased to 23,000 last year. The majority arrived within a couple of months.

During the first half of May, there have been more than 2,000 visitors to Lampedusa, Italy. It is a large number in a short time on a small island with only 6,000 inhabitants.

Of these the situations in the three places differ in that Ceuta appears to have been the subject of a political dispute between Morocco and Spain, which was marred by desperate migrants. Morocco is suspected of deliberately letting people through because Spain hospitalized the Sahrawi insurgency chief in Spain due to a coronary infection.

The case is strongly reminiscent of similar actions by Turkey on the Greek border.

Thousands of migrants flocked to the Greek-Turkish border in Edirne in February 2020 as Turkey let people through. The aim was to put pressure on the EU to conclude a new refugee agreement.

Ceuta, Lampedusa and the Canary Islands also have one thing in common: the newcomers come from African countries and many from non-war areas. Only a few newcomers are eligible for asylum.

In the past, North African countries have been mainly transit countries. Sub-Saharan African countries have reached Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia and Libya with a view to moving forward to Europe.

Now the newcomers are increasingly also citizens of Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia. Those who came to Ceuta and the Canary Islands have been mainly Moroccans.

The whys and wherefores recent movements are linked to a pandemic.

“The situation in the Canary Islands reflects many things. The corona pandemic has had a terrible impact on the African continent, as livelihood conditions have deteriorated, even in the short term. More desperate sea voyages are in use, ”says the researcher Anitta Kynsilehto From the University of Tampere.

The route to the Canary Islands in the Atlantic Ocean is considerably longer and more dangerous than the route on the Mediterranean side.

More than 50 migrants from Mauritania arrived by boat in Tenerife in the Canary Islands on 10 May.

Over the years, Morocco has taken migrants off the north coast of the country, most recently in 2019. The background is agreements with the EU and Spain aimed at preventing travel to Europe. Similar agreements have been concluded with Turkey and Libya.

Arrivals in Spain from the Mediterranean side decreased, but at the same time they multiplied in the Atlantic.

“Processes and pathways are built creatively. If one gets clogged, the other is found somewhere, and it can be more dangerous, ”Kynsilehto says.

In Morocco many have lost their livelihoods as a result of the pandemic. A significant industry in the country’s coastal cities is tourism, which has come to a complete standstill.

International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimates that many arrivals in the Canary Islands have worked in fishing and agriculture, which have been particularly affected by interest rate restrictions.

Kynsilehto says that recently, the plight of Muslim countries in North Africa has been compounded by the linking of corona restrictions to the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

Due to restrictions, restaurants are only allowed to be open from the beginning. However, during Ramadan, food is eaten only after sunset.

Police patrolled the city of Casablanca, Morocco, on March 27, when corona restrictions were tightened and society was shut down.

Most migrants remain in neighboring or transit countries. I also saw this in Morocco, where, since 2015, those who have been in the country illegally have been able to apply for a residence permit for one year at a time.

The criteria were loosely interpreted at first, and many got a residence permit, Kynsilehto says. At the beginning of the pandemic, residence permits were automatically extended due to coronavirus outbreaks.

Last summer, permitting processes were restarted, but surprisingly, interpretations tightened. More formal papers, such as employment contracts, were required. However, almost no one in Morocco has a formal employment contract, not even their own citizens. That is why many decide to continue their journey.

In Algeria, the people have demonstrated against the country’s administration. The sign features pictures of activists being held captive. Many are leaving for Europe because no reforms have been made despite the demands, and some are also fleeing arrests.

Strict restrictions on movement have been widely affected. An exceptionally quiet year of migration was expected from last year, but in light of the figures, the number of newcomers fell only slightly.

In 2019, 112,252 migrants arrived in Greece, Italy and Spain, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). In 2020, there were 90,176 entrants.

Over the last couple of years, there has been a significant change in migrant routes. Under an agreement between the EU and Turkey in 2016, Turkey is working to prevent people from leaving for Greece.

The number of people coming to Greece collapsed after the agreement, and at the beginning of this year, less than 3,000 people have arrived in the country.

Instead of Greece, newcomers from Syria and Afghanistan increasingly want to enter Central Europe.

Although the number of migrants has not decreased significantly during the Korona period, the situation of more and more people has become such that they are looking elsewhere for a better livelihood. With interest rate restrictions easing, Europe may once again appear to be an even more attractive destination.

According to the Italian intelligence service, as many as 50,000 to 70,000 people are waiting to be caught by smugglers off the Libyan coast, BBC.

Newcomers As the number grows and routes change, the EU is working to close leaking holes through agreements. On Thursday, representatives of Italy and the EU visited Tunisia and promised the country financial support to create jobs for young people, thereby curbing their departure to Lampedusa and Sicily in particular.

EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson (left), Italian Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese and Tunisian Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi met in the Tunisian capital, Tunis, on Thursday.

The EU Commission has been planning an asylum and migration package for a long time. Agreements with countries of origin have been the EU’s way of buying time to develop a new asylum system, says senior researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute Saila Heinikoski.

“The EU’s problem is that it has failed to have a common migration or asylum policy. Outsourcing management to third countries makes the EU dependent and vulnerable.”

In the package proposed by the Commission, for example, asylum applications would be processed more quickly at the border once the applicant has arrived in an EU country, if the applicant comes from a country where few people are entitled to asylum.

According to Heinikoski, the package focuses on returns. Agreements with applicants’ home countries could be made more conditional in the future, so that if a country did not accept its returned citizens, the EU could make it more difficult to obtain visas or weaken trade agreements.

Italy, The reception of people arriving in Greece and Spain has been a difficult issue for EU countries. The European Commission has emphasized that those who come to the Mediterranean countries out of solidarity should be divided among the member states, but many have been reluctant to do so.

The latest proposal defines solidarity differently. The Commission proposes that Member States could participate in burden sharing either by taking asylum seekers or by taking responsibility for returns and their processing. Only if the return is unsuccessful would the transferring country receive the return decision be transferred.

It is anticipated that a political agreement on the package could be reached by the summer.

Of those who arrived in Italy this year, 22 per cent have been children, 10 per cent women and 68 per cent men. The child in the picture was waiting to enter a ship that would take a group of children from Lampedusa to mainland Italy on 16 May.

In practice agreement on the package between member states and approval by the European Parliament and final implementation will take a long time. Until then, the EU will depend on agreements, and Heinikoski believes that even more cases like Ceuta will be seen.

At the same time, however, the agreements will curb migration so that even if the number of newcomers increases in the aftermath of the pandemic, according to Heinikoski, the 2015 figures will hardly be reached.

Dangerous sea voyages, smuggling and unauthorized border crossings will not end despite the EU package, Kynsilehto estimates.

“I’m pretty skeptical that it would work. I have been doing research in Morocco for years and interviewing numerous people there. They know the risks and still are willing to try several times. I know people who, for example, will never walk on one leg again, but still they are ready to try again over the barbed wire. ”

Not everyone survives travel. The figures mentioned in this story only include migrants who have arrived. This year, an estimated 700 people have died or disappeared on their way to Mediterranean countries. In 2015–2020, the number will be about 17,000 people.