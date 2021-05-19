Migration The judge dismissed the case against the skipper of the aid ship Sea Watch

The German Carola Rackete was arrested in June 2019 after she had pushed her ship into the port of the Italian island of Lampedusa, despite opposition from the Italian authorities.

In Italy, the captain of the aid ship Sea Watch, which rescued the migrants, lapsed on Wednesday Carola Racketea against. The case was decided by a judge in the city of Agrigento in Sicily.

“By rejecting Carola Rackete’s investigation, the judge has accepted the need to save lives,” Rackete’s lawyer told the Italian news agency Adnkronos.

Read more: Italy arrested the captain of the Sea Watch 3 lifeboat carrying the migrants

Read more: The captain of the Sea Watch lifeboat was moved into hiding due to threats

German Carola Rackete was arrested in June 2019 after pushing her ship into a port on the Italian island of Lampedusa, despite opposition from the Italian authorities. There were dozens of migrants rescued from the ship who had been stuck at sea for more than two weeks.

Rackete was released a few days later because, according to the judge, the safety order to prevent the ship from entering did not apply to the rescue situation and thus Rackete did not commit the crime. In January 2020, an Italian court ruled that Rackete’s arrest was illegal.