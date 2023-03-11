Saturday, March 11, 2023
Migration | The Italian Coast Guard said it had rescued more than a thousand migrants from the Mediterranean Sea

March 11, 2023
Migration | The Italian Coast Guard said it had rescued more than a thousand migrants from the Mediterranean Sea

An extensive rescue operation began yesterday when three overloaded boats were spotted adrift.

Italian authorities have saved a total of more than a thousand migrants who got into trouble in the Mediterranean, the country’s coast guard said today.

A large-scale rescue operation began yesterday when three overloaded boats were spotted drifting off the coast of Italy towards Calabria, southern Italy.

In addition, the body of a 5-6-year-old girl was found today after the migrants’ boat was wrecked almost two weeks ago on the coast of Calabria. The number of victims of the shipwreck thus rose to 74.

February The shipwreck that happened at the end of the year has drawn fierce criticism from the Prime Minister by Giorgia Meloni towards the right-wing government led by him, because it did not intervene in the situation in time to save the boat.

A screenshot of a video released by the Italian Coast Guard showing an overloaded boat in the Mediterranean. Picture: AFP

