Monday, July 17, 2023
Migration | The EU and Tunisia reach an agreement, the aim is to limit the number of people aspiring to Europe

July 17, 2023
in World Europe
According to the EU’s von der Leyen, cooperation will be increased in search and rescue operations and against networks of smugglers and human traffickers.

European the union and tunisia agreed on a strategic and comprehensive partnership concerning, among other things, irregular migration.

President of the European Commission in the Tunisian Presidential Palace Ursula von der Leyen praised the agreement, which, according to the EU, aims to “invest in common well-being”.

According to Von der Leyen, cooperation will be increased in search and rescue operations and against networks of smugglers and human traffickers.

The EU supports Tunisia because it wants to reduce the number of people trying to reach Europe from North Africa.

