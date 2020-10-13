In recent months, African migrants have returned to the Canary Islands, in preference to the Mediterranean, due to border control agreements concluded with Libya, Turkey and Morocco.

1,015 people arrived on October 9 and 10, 2020 aboard 37 boats on the Spanish islands of Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria and Tenerife, about 150 km from the African coast. Several canoes had however been intercepted the previous days off M’Bour (south of Dakar) by the Senegalese and Spanish navies as part of the Frontex device (European border control agency). This rate of arrivals of clandestine migrants in the Canaries had not been observed for more than a decade, said officials of the Red Cross.

A spokesperson for the Red Cross said the migrants were from the Maghreb or sub-Saharan Africa and were in good health. They were temporarily installed in hotels closed due to the health crisis and the lack of tourists, and under a marquee in the port of Arguineguin, where the maritime rescue services landed them.

Nine emergency reception centers have been opened by the Canary Islands regional government to accommodate minors. Minors, it seems, strongly represented in this migratory wave.

Let us recall that of the 529 unaccompanied minors who arrived in France in 2017, 60% came from sub-Saharan Africa.

The Canary Islands migratory route, taken by tens of thousands of migrants in the 2000s, has become very active again for a year, as controls tightened in the Mediterranean.

From January 1 to September 30, 2020, 6,081 migrants arrived on the archipelago, six times more than for the same period of 2019, according to the Spanish Ministry of the Interior. Most often, from Morocco, located a hundred kilometers away, but also from more distant countries such as Mauritania, Senegal or The Gambia, more than 1,000 km to the South.

On this Atlantic route swept by strong currents, at least 250 migrants died between January 1 and August 19, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

If the coronavirus does not dissuade migrants, it complicates their reception: upon arriving, those who are positive on PCR tests must be isolated. Negative people are placed in fourteen, a logistical challenge.

Many NGOs believe that the strengthening of controls in the Mediterranean and in particular on the route from northern Morocco encourages African migrants to take this Atlantic route. Several border control agreements have been concluded in recent years by the European Union with Libya, Turkey and Morocco.