Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Migration The British government ideas: stop immigrants with floating sea barriers and settle on oil rigs

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
October 1, 2020
in World
0

The results of the brainstorming received harsh criticism from the opposition. The Scottish Prime Minister compared the plans to cattle pens.

Prime minister Boris Johnson the government came under severe criticism on Thursday when government ideas to limit the number of asylum seekers spilled into British publicity.

The Conservative government’s brainstorming has focused on accommodating asylum seekers on decommissioned oil rigs, according to Reuters. Ideas also include building camps in Papua New Guinea, Moldova, or the remote island of Ascension in the South Atlantic.

Also under consideration are floating sea barriers in the English Channel, he says Financial Times. Along with information from the British newspaper, the Johnson government has held secret negotiations with the maritime industry on the construction of sea barriers. The purpose of the barriers would be to prevent migrants from accessing British shores.

Channel more than five times as many asylum seekers arrived in Britain this year as in the previous year. Immigrants often come with the help of human traffickers on small ships.

Human rights organizations are criticizing Britain for inflating the problem to garner political breakpoints, Reuters reports. About 5,000 migrants have arrived in Britain by sea this year. The number is small compared to Italy, for example.

The opposition Labor Party accuses the government of “swaying from one inhumane and unworkable idea to another,” Reuters reports.

The Prime Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon in turn, compared government camp ideas to “cattle fences”. The pro-independence Sturgeon leads the Scottish National Party.

British government the leaked ideas are at least not yet official presentations.

Senior official in the Ministry of the Interior, Secretary of State Mathew Rycroft responded to MPs ’embezzlement by stating that it is only a matter of“ brainstorming ”future policy thinking.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

Related Posts

Next Post

Tennis | Djokovic continues in crushing numbers at the French Open; the opponent won only five games

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In