Migration The British government ideas: stop immigrants with floating sea barriers and settle on oil rigs

The results of the brainstorming received harsh criticism from the opposition. The Scottish Prime Minister compared the plans to cattle pens.

Prime minister Boris Johnson the government came under severe criticism on Thursday when government ideas to limit the number of asylum seekers spilled into British publicity.

The Conservative government’s brainstorming has focused on accommodating asylum seekers on decommissioned oil rigs, according to Reuters. Ideas also include building camps in Papua New Guinea, Moldova, or the remote island of Ascension in the South Atlantic.

Also under consideration are floating sea barriers in the English Channel, he says Financial Times. Along with information from the British newspaper, the Johnson government has held secret negotiations with the maritime industry on the construction of sea barriers. The purpose of the barriers would be to prevent migrants from accessing British shores.

Channel more than five times as many asylum seekers arrived in Britain this year as in the previous year. Immigrants often come with the help of human traffickers on small ships.

Human rights organizations are criticizing Britain for inflating the problem to garner political breakpoints, Reuters reports. About 5,000 migrants have arrived in Britain by sea this year. The number is small compared to Italy, for example.

The opposition Labor Party accuses the government of “swaying from one inhumane and unworkable idea to another,” Reuters reports.

The Prime Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon in turn, compared government camp ideas to “cattle fences”. The pro-independence Sturgeon leads the Scottish National Party.

British government the leaked ideas are at least not yet official presentations.

Senior official in the Ministry of the Interior, Secretary of State Mathew Rycroft responded to MPs ’embezzlement by stating that it is only a matter of“ brainstorming ”future policy thinking.